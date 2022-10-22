Iowa football mailbag: Who will be starting quarterback next week, and does it matter?

COLUMBUS, Ohio − Two weeks ago, Iowa football suffered arguably its toughest loss of the season, a 9-6 defeat at Illinois that sent the Hawkeyes into the bye week with a sour taste.

Out of the bye came a definitive new low: a 54-10 loss at No. 2 Ohio State, one of the most lopsided in coach Kirk Ferentz's 24-year tenure.

Three straight losses puts Iowa at 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. The team is at a crossroads with five games remaining. Ferentz said postgame that the mental fortitude of the team is about to be tested.

"We're gonna find out how mentally tough we are to push forward," Ferentz said. "We got five games in front of us and all kinds of opportunity. Clearly we have various areas that we need to improve in. We never know when that's going to come, we just got to be pushing and working intelligently and staying focused on improvement. And I'm confident our guys will do that."

The 54-point total from Ohio State isn't an accurate reflection of how Iowa's defense played. The unit held Ohio State well below season averages in total yards, rushing yards, third-down percentage and red-zone offense. But Iowa's worst offensive performance of the year consistently put the defense in tough spots and the group eventually broke down.

And that's where the postgame mailbag takes us once again: more questions about Iowa's offense in the present and, perhaps more important, into the future. Let's get to this week's questions:

Petras or Padilla at QB next week? Will Joe Labas get a shot?

Let's start with who will start at quarterback next week: We don't know. Ferentz said postgame that coaches will make a decision after reviewing the film on Sunday, but added that it's not an easy decision.

"I'm not so sure it's a real fair assessment that right now, either, just based on the overall play (of the offense)," Ferentz said. "But we'll go about that (on Sunday) ... this is a tough assessment, tough opponent and things weren't going really well. And you're looking at a score that's a little bit lopsided, that makes it that much tougher, so we'll see what the film looks like and go from there."

Quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla each got a half on Saturday and neither performance inspired much confidence: Petras completed 6-of-14 passes for 49 yards and two interceptions while Padilla completed 5-of-10 passes for 32 yards and a pair of turnovers (one fumble, one interception) on two of his first three plays. Then there's third-string quarterback Joe Labas, who offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said hasn't closed the gap on either quarterback since spring practice. This is what Iowa's quarterback room is in 2022, and simply put it's not good enough.

Fans may not like Ferentz's answer but he made a valid point that Iowa's offense is too broken to be saved merely with a quarterback change. Padilla was put in a tough spot and faced some jitters in his first game since December, and like Petras he was pummeled behind a struggling offensive line that had perhaps its worst game of the season. The run game has been nonexistent and outside of tight end Sam LaPorta, the pass-catching unit has been underwhelming.

It's hard to compare one half of Padilla to six games of Petras, but with the top-to-bottom problems on Iowa's offense, I don't believe there's a stark difference between starting either.

Is there anything left to salvage in 2022 or is it all prep for next season?

This is an interesting question that coincides with another question I received: "Drastic changes won’t be happening, at least mid-season. With that in mind, what does this team need to do to make a bowl game?"

Starting with the team, as you can imagine there's absolutely no talk of punting on the season with five games to go.

"The mindset going forward is we got another opponent the next Saturday," linebacker Jack Campbell said. "We're in the six-game stretch, now five and the only thing that matters is the next week. Obviously we fell short this week. We need to improve on both sides of the ball. Today's disappointing but, again, we're not going to wake up tomorrow and hang our heads. We're just gonna keep going."

To that point, there are things left to play for this season. Saturday was an ugly loss but mathematically it didn't eliminate Iowa from Big Ten West contention. At this point the team would have to win out and receive some help along the way to reach Indianapolis ... and that's unlikely. The more likely scenario is fighting for a 10th straight bowl appearance, no easy feat in college football.

As far as prep for next year, it's hard to gauge what the team will look like (more on that later) so let's focus on the here and now.

The good news for the Hawkeyes is the hardest part of the schedule is behind them. It's worth noting that its three losses came against perhaps the three best teams in the conference, all ranked in the Top 25. The remaining schedule holds a combined record (as of Saturday afternoon) of 16-18, so there's a chance to notch the three wins needed for bowl eligibility. What does Iowa need to do to make it happen?

Defense: Keep doing what they've been doing.

Special teams: Clean up small mistakes.

Offense: Improve dramatically.

Will there be more staff changes or player transfers this off-season?

Another interesting question that points to the future of Iowa's program. Almost one year ago, Kirk Ferentz elected for little change offensively in coaches or personnel, citing a 10-win season in 2021 and consistent success in the years prior. Two weeks ago at Illinois he cited last season's success again as the reason there wouldn't be mid-season changes. On Saturday he was pressed again about his son and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's job status and the state of the offense, and again he said the only evaluations that will happen will be at the end of the season.

"It's just not my preference," Ferentz said. "My preference has been to play it out and there's evidence to show that you know, it's worked pretty well in the past. So we'll play it out and then we'll do our assessments and evaluations when everything's over. And the season is not over. We'll make an evaluation for what's best for our program."

How many coaching changes will there be, if any? Hard to say. But I am confident in saying that Ferentz will be forced to actively sift through the transfer portal in the off-season.

I won't speculate about who might exit via transfer but it's inevitable that wide receiver will be a position of interest. It's hard to ignore what Charlie Jones is doing at Purdue. And from a scholarship numbers standpoint, Iowa will have only five scholarship receivers entering the off-season when Nico Ragaini graduates. And we've seen this year what low numbers plus injuries does to an offense. Additionally, the Hawkeyes have only one receiver committed in the 2023 class, so if any current players decide to leave, Iowa would have to restock the room from the outside.

Quarterback is a position to watch, too. There's a chance that both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla don't return next year, which would leave Labas and true freshman Carson May as the only two quarterbacks left. 2023 commit Marco Lainez won't enroll until the summer. If that's the case, I don't see a scenario where the coaching staff doesn't seek a transfer.

What about offensive line? It's been discussed at length about the youth of the group this year. Could the coaching staff seek veteran help? Possibly, but I think that's less likely. The core of this line will be back next season, and there's a highly ranked freshman haul coming in this year's recruiting cycle. But it's something to monitor.

Change isn't certain but it could be coming. For now, there are still five games left.