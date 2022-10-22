Iowa football benches Spencer Petras for Alex Padilla... who fumbles on his first snap

Iowa has finally made a quarterback change. The Hawkeyes turned to Alex Padilla on their first second-half drive following a Jack Campbell interception with Iowa in a 26-10 hole.

You can't make this up, though. Padilla fumbled the snap on his first play and Ohio State recovered. After a run play to start his second possession, Padilla then threw an interception on his first passing attempt — giving the backup quarterback two turnovers on his initial three snaps.

The move came after another atrocious half by Spencer Petras, who threw an interception on his first pass attempt and later threw a pick-six on a check-down that gave the Buckeyes their 16-point advantage. Further magnifying Petras' futility was another stellar half by the Iowa defense, which held Ohio State to four field goals on four drive that started inside the Iowa 40-yard line. Petras also had a fumble in the first half.

This is Padilla's first action this season.

