Podcast: How badly has Iowa football botched its QB situation after Ohio State disaster?

After another disastrous showing from Spencer Petras, the Hawkeyes finally turned to Alex Padilla to begin the third quarter of Ohio State's eventual 54-10 win. On the road, in the most raucous environment of the season is a strange time to make a QB switch, especially since Petras' play has been subpar for basically the entire season. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith dissect Iowa's QB mess, plus how the Hawkeyes wasted another solid defensive effort and more.

To read Chad's postgame thoughts, click here.

To read Kennington's postgame analysis, click here.

For a direct link to Saturday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream replay of Saturday's podcast, click here (Facebook) or here (YouTube).