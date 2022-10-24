Iowa football's depth chart doesn't list a definitive No. 1 quarterback vs. Northwestern

Iowa's latest football depth chart was released on Monday, and it listed Spencer Petras "OR" Alex Padilla as the No. 1 quarterback.

The conversation around Iowa's starting quarterback had been settled for several weeks but re-emerged Saturday in a 54-10 loss at Ohio State. Senior Spencer Petras had taken every snap this season but was benched at halftime in favor of backup junior Alex Padilla.

After Saturday's loss, coach Kirk Ferentz said the coaching staff would decide after film review on Sunday but noted it would be a tough decision.

Both quarterbacks were underwhelming, Petras completed 6-of-14 passes for 49 yards with two interceptions and one fumble while Padilla completed 5-of-10 passes for 32 yards and a pair of turnovers (one fumble, one interception), but both playing for one half each reopened the question of who would start this Saturday against Northwestern.

"I'm not so sure it's a real fair assessment that right now, either, just based on the overall play (of the offense)," Ferentz said. "But we'll go about that (on Sunday) ... this is a tough assessment, tough opponent and things weren't going really well. And you're looking at a score that's a little bit lopsided, that makes it that much tougher, so we'll see what the film looks like and go from there."

Prior to Saturday, Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz pointed to an emphasis on day-to-day performance to explain why Petras remained the starting quarterback. The overall offensive struggles also suggested that the quarterback position wasn't the sole culprit for Iowa's problems, they said.

Through seven games, Petras has completed 93-of-175 passes for 989 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. Padilla appeared several times last season, helping Iowa clinch the Big Ten West title going undefeated in four appearances and three starts. Saturday's game against the Buckyes was Padilla's season debut.

Kirk Ferentz's weekly news conference Tuesday may provide more insight.

Elsewhere on the depth chart, senior cornerback Terry Roberts isn't listed as he recovers from a leg injury. On offense, wide receiver Diante Vines made his first appearance of the season as a No. 2 behind Brody Brecht, and senior Matt Fagan is listed as the No. 2 right guard behind Beau Stephens.

Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) hosts Northwestern (1-6, 1-3) on Saturday at home (2:30 p.m. on ESPN2).

Here's Iowa football's full depth chart:

Offense

WR: Brody Brecht (6-4, 217), sophomore; Diante Vines (6-1, 198), sophomore

TE: Sam LaPorta (6-4, 249), senior; Luke Lachey (6-6, 252), RS sophomore

LT: Mason Richman (6-6, 308), RS sophomore; Jack Plumb (6-7, 297), RS senior

LG: Nick DeJong (6-6, 300), RS junior, Tyler Elsbury (6-5, 308), RS sophomore;

C: Logan Jones (6-3, 283), RS sophomore; Mike Myslinski (6-3, 287), RS freshman

RG: Beau Stephens (6-6, 307), RS freshman; Matt Fagan (6-5, 296), RS senior

RT: Connor Colby (6-6, 308), sophomore; Jack Plumb (6-7, 297), RS senior

WR: Arland Bruce IV (5-10, 198), sophomore; Nico Ragaini (6-0, 196), senior

QB: Spencer Petras (6-5, 231), RS senior; OR Alex Padilla (6-1, 200), RS junior

RB: Gavin Williams (6-0, 214), RS sophomore; Leshon Williams (5-10, 210), RS sophomore; Kaleb Johnson (6-0, 212)

FB: Monte Pottebaum (6-1, 244), RS senior; Turner Pallisard (6-0, 243), RS senior

PK: Drew Stevens (6-0, 180), freshman; Aaron Blom (5-11, 190), RS sophomore

Defense

LE: John Waggoner (6-5, 267), RS senior; Ethan Hurkett (6-5, 252), RS sophomore

LT: Noah Shannon (6-0, 289), RS senior; Lukas Van Ness (6-5, 269), RS sophomore

RT: Logan Lee (6-5, 275), RS junior; Louie Stec (6-0, 268), RS junior

RE: Joe Evans (6-2, 246), RS senior, Deontae Craig (6-3, 263), RS sophomore

WLB: Seth Benson (6-1, 232), RS senior; Kyler Fisher (5-11, 229), RS junior

MLB: Jack Campbell (6-5, 246), senior; Jay Higgins (6-2, 229), RS sophomore

OLB/Cash: Logan Klemp (6-2, 235), RS senior; Cooper DeJean (6-1, 209), sophomore OR Sebastian Castro (5-11, 207), Junior

LCB: Cooper DeJean (6-1, 209), sophomore ; Jamison Heinz (6-0, 205), sophomore

SS: Kaevon Merriweather (6-0, 212), RS senior; Sebastian Castro (6-1, 207), junior

FS: Quinn Schulte (6-1, 208), RS junior; Reggie Bracy (6-0, 209), junior

RCB: Riley Moss (6-1, 193), senior; TJ Hall (6-0, 183), freshman

P: Tory Taylor (6-4, 230), junior

Long snapper: Luke Elkin (6-1, 227), sophomore

KOR: Kaleb Johnson (6-0, 212), freshman; Gavin Williams (6-0, 214), sophomore

PR: Arland Bruce IV (5-10, 198), sophomore; OR Cooper DeJean (5-11, 209), sophomore