Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talks starting QB, injuries and more before facing Northwestern

In desperate need of something positive, Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten Conference) returns to Kinnick Stadium for Saturday's homecoming football game against Northwestern (1-6, 1-3).

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media Tuesday to discuss the matchup, the state of Iowa football and more. Here's what stood out.

On whether Spencer Petras or Alex Padilla will start at quarterback

"We haven't made a decision yet and not sure when we will," Ferentz said. "We're letting both guys work with the 1s, rotating them in and out. So we'll just kind of play that out and make a decision during the week.

"We're not planning on a rotation at this point, but anything's possible. I'm not going to rule it out. But preferably, wouldn't want to do that. And then preferably, whomever starts, they aren't looking over their shoulder. But we have to get it going offensively and show some production too."

On dealing with adversity amid Iowa football's three-game losing streak

Asked Tuesday about how he's seen team leadership manifest since Saturday's loss, Ferentz began to praise his players for how they've handled adversity. But then he stopped and circled back to the end of Saturday's postgame press conference inside Ohio Stadium.

There, Cleveland Plain-Dealer columnist Doug Lesmireses peppered Ferentz with several questions related to having his son as offensive coordinator amid a season of offensive struggles. Lesmireses wrote after Saturday's game that Brian Ferentz should be fired.

Unprompted, here's how Kirk Ferentz responded Tuesday.

"During the questioning and in some cases interrogation on Saturday that I experienced, the one good thing about that dawned on me (was) coming home," Ferentz said. "I said as bad as today was, it could've been worse because I could've been that guy (Lesmireses). I could've been that guy, had his job and act like he did. It could be a hell of a lot worse. Things aren't all bad."

Ferentz eventually got back to answering the original question.

"But one thing I did was compliment our players on Sunday," Ferentz said. "It's not fun to stand up in front of tough questions when you went through a loss like we did. Our guys handled it with a lot of class and stand up for each other. I think it's genuine and who they are. We've been through two-loss streaks or three-loss streaks each of the last four seasons. And the only way I know how to come out of it is everyone has to work hard."

On the status of Iowa cornerback Terry Roberts

"Doesn't look like Terry Roberts is going to make it back," Ferentz said. "So I think he'll be at least another week."

On the status of Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker

"He had an injury," Ferentz said. "He's not sure when it happened or how it happened. I know it happened on the football field. So he's got something that's going to hold him out another couple weeks probably."

On maintaining confidence among Iowa football's offensive players

"It's hard to have confidence if you're not seeing results," Ferentz said. "We went through that in 1999, 2000. At some point, you have to show you're gaining traction. Gaining traction is a really important thing. There' no way to predict when that's going to happen, and there is no guarantee that it is going to happen, either. That's the other part of that equation. You just keep working at it. There's nothing magic about it."

