What's the latest with Iowa's quarterback situation? Tuesday provided a few more details

As of Tuesday, Iowa's quarterback situation is still a working progress. Incumbent Spencer Petras and backup Alex Padilla played one half each in the Hawkeyes' 54-10 loss to Ohio State last Saturday. Coach Kirk Ferentz said postgame that the staff would examine the film and make a decision about this Saturday's game at home against Northwestern (2:35 pm CT on ESPN2).

A few days later, they're still working on that decision.

"We haven't made a decision yet, and I'm not sure when we will," Ferentz said. "We're letting both guys work with the (first team offense) rotating them in and out and so we'll just kind of play that out and make a decision here during the week, kind of go from there."

Ferentz noted that there "wasn't much good Saturday, in general," when dissecting both performances. Petras completed 6-of-14 passes for 49 yards with two interceptions and one fumble while Padilla completed 5-of-10 passes for 32 yards and a pair of turnovers (one fumble, one interception). The decision timeline is up in the air but Ferentz gave indication that whoever starts wouldn't have to worry about a short leash.

"We're not planning on rotating at this point, but anything's possible," Ferentz said. "Not going to rule it out but preferably wouldn't want to do that. And whoever starts (is) hopefully not looking over their shoulder. We also have to get it going offensively and show some production, too so hopefully whoever is in there can help us do that. There's a balancing act that goes on with it because you don't want to make a decision based on one play, something like that. We'll kind of see, make a decision and ride with it for a little bit."

Through seven games this season, Petras has completed 93-of-175 passes for 989 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. Since last October, he is completing 54.5% of his passes for a 155.7 passing yards per game average with eight touchdowns and 15 interceptions; a span covering 14 starts with the exception of Northwestern where he attempted just four passes before leaving with an injury.

Conversely, Padilla's numbers are as followed in his last seven appearances, including three starts: 59 completions on 114 attempts (51.7% completion percentage), 646 yards (92.2 yards per game) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Quarterback struggles are just one of several malfunctioning parts of the Hawkeye offense which has made the evaluation process more difficult according to Ferentz.

"It's complicated," Ferentz said. "And when you evaluate any player, there's pretty much a lot of circumstances and things around what their responsibility is that factor into things. Everything affects everything. For quarterback play, it's really complex. So it's not a simple equation, usually, if a guy is humming it means he's getting good teamwork and good help around him too."

Padilla said after last Saturday's game that he'd gotten "a few" first-team reps of the previous few weeks. That workload has increased to a 50/50 split, according toFerentz and players on Iowa's offense. How does that affect everyone else on offense? Not too much according to wide receiver Arland Bruce IV.

"It doesn't really affect us at all," Bruce IV said. "We still got to go out there and do our job and control what we can control whether it's going to block somebody or getting open. I know that Alex and Spencer have been rotating this week, taking reps with (the first and second) team and rotating drives. But like I said, it's just us making the make-ables and not turning the ball over and doing what we can."

Tuesday and Wednesday are particularly heavy work days in practice that should go a long way in determining who will start on Saturday. It doesn't appear that any one trait will separate the two quarterbacks, and Ferentz said there's a chance it won't be determined until 24 hours or so before kickoff.

"I don't know if there's one thing," Ferentz said. "And we've been watching the two guys practice and work basically since January. I think we'll just see what it feels like. There's probably not going to be a concrete formula or scientific formula. Again it's just going to be how we all feel coming off the field, be it (Wednesday), or be it on Friday and then we'll make a decision."