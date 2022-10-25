Podcast: Is Kirk Ferentz misreading the room when addressing Iowa football's struggles?

After another cringe-worthy answer in an important press conference, Kirk Ferentz invited more scrutiny amid what's already been a rough football season. So, is it fair to say Ferentz is misreading the room when addressing the Hawkeyes' struggles? And how will Ferentz's words go over with an adamantly frustrated fanbase? The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith address this, plus Iowa's quarterback conundrum and whether Iowa can get a much-needed win Saturday versus Northwestern.

