Iowa football avoids Ohio State, Michigan on 2023 Big Ten schedule

The top-line takeaway from Iowa's 2023 football schedule release?

No Ohio State. No Michigan.

Unlike this season, which has already seen the Hawkeyes overmatched by those heavyweight powers in the Big Ten East Division, Iowa will avoid the league's current Big Two in 2023. Iowa's three "crossover" matchups, as announced Wednesday morning by the Big Ten Network, will be on the road at Penn State (Sept. 23) and home against Michigan State (Sept. 30) and Rutgers (Nov. 11).

As first reported by The Athletic, the 2023 season will have divisional play before re-evaluating a potential division-less league in 2024 with the arrivals of Southern California and UCLA. The Big Ten has not made an official announcement on divisional play, but the expectation is that Iowa and six other teams will vie for Big Ten West supremacy in 2023.

A few takeaways from the Hawkeyes' schedule release:

It'll be good to see Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium with fans for the first time since 2013. The Hawkeyes and Spartans had so many memorable games over the years, but they've largely been separated over the past decade. Michigan State returned to Kinnick in 2020 but the stands were empty (outside of family and friends) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa won that game, 49-7. Iowa hasn't been to East Lansing since a 17-10 loss in 2017.

Iowa will have only three true road games in Big Ten play. While it's the Hawkeyes' turn to visit Iowa State in non-conference action, their only three road games in league play will be at Penn State (which could very well be the "White Out" game in Happy Valley), at Wisconsin (Oct. 14) and at Nebraska (in the Nov. 24 Black Friday finale). Why only three? Because with Northwestern renovating Ryan Field over the next two seasons, the Wildcats are seeking alternative locations for home games. There's a good chance Iowa's Nov. 4 trip to Chicago will take place at Wrigley Field. Yes, that would be a Northwestern home game technically. But the Hawkeye fan base is huge in Chicago and would undoubtedly swarm to the Friendly Confines if that's where that game ends up. Anyway, pretty wild that Iowa will play a seven-game Big Ten stretch with just one true road game.

Early trophy games! The Hawkeyes are finishing this current season with three trophy games in November. Next season, the matchups to secure the Heartland Trophy in Madison and Floyd of Rosedale vs. Minnesota (Oct. 21) are on back-to-back Saturdays. Iowa will play eight games (capped by the battle for Floyd) before its lone idle weekend.

Why Rutgers again? Just like Iowa and Penn State were crossover partners from 2016 to 2021, Iowa and Rutgers were assigned to be partners. With the Big Ten expanding to 16 teams in 2024, next year would presumably end that Iowa-Rutgers partnership at two years. Interestingly, the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions are right back at it next season after just one year off.

Iowa's 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2: vs. Utah State

Sept. 9: at Iowa State

Sept. 16: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 23: at Penn State

Sept. 30: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 7: vs. Purdue

Oct. 14: at Wisconsin

Oct. 21: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 28: IDLE WEEK

Nov. 4: at Northwestern

Nov. 11: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 18: vs. Illinois

Nov. 24: at Nebraska