What time does Iowa football play? How to watch Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern
In desperate need of something positive, Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten Conference) returns to Kinnick Stadium for Saturday's homecoming game against Northwestern (1-6, 1-3). The Hawkeyes haven't beaten the Wildcats at home since 2014.
Kickoff is slated for 2:35 p.m. on ESPN2. Here's how you can watch, stream and listen to Saturday's showdown.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football vs. Northwestern
When: 2:35 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 29
Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: ESPN2
Livestream: Watch ESPN
Listen:Hawkeye Radio Network
Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?
Play-by-play:Anish Schroff
Color analyst: Brock Osweiler
Sideline: Taylor McGregor
What are the betting odds for Iowa football vs. Northwestern?
Despite their recent struggles, the Hawkeyes are 11.5-point favorites and -475 on the moneyline ($47.50 bet wins you $10). If you feel like Iowa's offensive incompetence will continue enough for the Wildcats to escape Kinnick Stadium with a win, Northwestern's +340 moneyline is for you ($10 bet wins you $34). All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.