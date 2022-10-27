What time does Iowa football play? How to watch Hawkeyes vs. Northwestern

In desperate need of something positive, Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten Conference) returns to Kinnick Stadium for Saturday's homecoming game against Northwestern (1-6, 1-3). The Hawkeyes haven't beaten the Wildcats at home since 2014.

Kickoff is slated for 2:35 p.m. on ESPN2. Here's how you can watch, stream and listen to Saturday's showdown.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football vs. Northwestern

When: 2:35 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: Watch ESPN

Listen:Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?

Play-by-play:Anish Schroff

Color analyst: Brock Osweiler

Sideline: Taylor McGregor

What are the betting odds for Iowa football vs. Northwestern?

Despite their recent struggles, the Hawkeyes are 11.5-point favorites and -475 on the moneyline ($47.50 bet wins you $10). If you feel like Iowa's offensive incompetence will continue enough for the Wildcats to escape Kinnick Stadium with a win, Northwestern's +340 moneyline is for you ($10 bet wins you $34). All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.