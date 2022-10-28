Can Iowa football salvage the 2022 season? Northwestern will be a telling first step.

As pressure builds from outside of the program, Iowa football is still banking on what it has internally to fix its issues.

This past week felt like a tipping point: a 54-10 loss to Ohio State last Saturday (the team's third straight loss), coach Kirk Ferentz's criticism of an Ohio columnist and subsequent apology, and growing questions about the offense and quarterback position have many on the outside questioning the direction of the program.

The Hawkeyes hold a 3-4 overall record. Their 1-3 Big Ten record places them in a three-way tie for last place in the West division. Players have heard the notion that some are looking at 2022 as a lost season; linebacker Jack Campbell said that mentality couldn't be any further from the thought process inside the building.

"When outsiders say, ‘Why not give up on the season?’ No offense to them, but that may be kind of why you’re an outsider," Campbell said. "If you’re going to give up when stuff gets hard, that’s not the right way to look at things.

"When things don't start rolling your way, that's a sign of a true team. If you're going to give up and start to point fingers, that's just the wrong attitude to have."

Sophomore wide receiver Arland Bruce IV said the team's goal for the rest of the season is simple: Win nine games (five more in the regular season, plus a bowl game).

"The way we see it is we have five opportunities left to improve and get better," Bruce IV said. "If we do what we need to do then we could end the season with nine wins. We can win these next five (regular-season games) and then go to a bowl game and win that, too. So we just really have a positive look on everything."

The rest of Iowa's schedule is manageable. It features all divisional opponents (Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska) that hold a combined 17-20 record. The first step in a potential late-season resurgence begins on Saturday at home against Northwestern (2:35 p.m. on ESPN2). The teams have split the last 10 games in the series.

Northwestern struggled to a 1-6 record this season but has Iowa's full attention. In many ways Saturday feels like a "get right game" in which the Hawkeyes can find success and build momentum entering November. Hawkeye fans know how dangerous Northwestern can be, and an upset-minded Wildcat team could send Iowa's season into a tailspin with a win on Saturday. It will be a telling moment for this year's team, and the outcome will likely set the tone for what's to come for the remainder of the season.

The biggest question surrounding Saturday's game is who will be the starting quarterback, senior Spencer Petras or junior Alex Padilla. The two have split first-team reps "50/50," according to Ferentz and players, but beyond that there's a need for the entire offense to elevate, Bruce said. Last Saturday's loss was another illustration of the season: The defense played well enough to win the game but ultimately faltered after facing poor field position too many times by a struggling offense.

"I wouldn't say that I feel pressure but I'd be lying if I said it wasn't frustrating at times," Bruce said. "It's definitely frustrating because we know that we can be better. I've definitely been seeing improvement, we just got to have that show up in the game and not just in practice. You can do whatever you want to practice but at the end of the day it's about how good you play during the game."

There should be opportunities for Iowa's offense to find success on Saturday. The Hawkeyes' last three opponents (Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan) are the top three defenses in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Northwestern ranks 11th in the Big Ten in total defense (408.4 yards per game) and 13th in rush defense (187.6 yards per game). There's also a good chance that the Hawkeye offense can be set up on short fields by Iowa's defense.

Turnover margin will be the statistic to watch. Northwestern has the second-most giveaways nationally (18). Iowa's defense hasn't been as opportunistic this year (65th nationally compared to 3rd in 2021), but the Wildcats have a young quarterback in Brenden Sullivan who is making his second career start. Similar to last week's game plan against Ohio State, expect defensive coordinator Phil Parker to send pressure and try to force the quarterback into mistakes. It will also be a motivated group after Iowa surrendered 47 points in its last outing.

Despite recent struggles, Iowa is still a double-digit favorite over Northwestern. It's the first game in a series of swing games. The Hawkeyes could finish anywhere from 3-9 to 8-4. Coaches and players reiterate that every game is a must-win, but Saturday epitomizes a must-have game. Ferentz stated this week that it's going to take an all-hands-on-deck effort to right the ship.

"The only way I know to come out of it is everybody just has to work hard and it takes leadership and takes ownership and that's coaches and players," Ferentz said. "We're fortunate four years in a row we've had good teams, good character teams. I felt good about the guys since we started in January. I can't predict what's going to happen record-wise moving forward but I think we'll keep pushing and keep working and that's what we're seeing at least right now."