Recap: Iowa football dominates Northwestern 33-13

Well, it finally happened. The Iowa offense came to life.

The Hawkeyes looked dominant from the opening kickoff en route to a 33-13 win over Northwestern on Saturday, snapping Iowa’s three-game losing streak. The defense did its thing, like it always does, limiting the Wildcats to 177 total yards and just 40 yards in the first half. But the real story was the Hawkeye offense.

The much-maligned Iowa offense wasn’t explosive by any means, but it got the job done against Northwestern. Quarterback Spencer Petras was efficient, completing 21-of-30 passes on the day while racking up 220 yards and a touchdown. In the first half, the unit scored on every single possession and took a lot of time off the clock the process. In fact, the offense was only forced to punt once all afternoon.

In fact, the only time Northwestern even had any sort of life in this game was after an uncharacteristic horrible punt from Tory Taylor. His 12-yard shank gave the Wildcats good field position from them to march 34-yards in eight plays. Outside of that drive, the Iowa defense was stifling all day long.

Here’s a recap of everything that happened on Saturday at Kinnick.

FINAL: Iowa 33-13 Northwestern

The Wildcats score on the last play of the game, but that doesn't matter much now.

Q4/5:13 Iowa piling it on, take 33-7 lead

After already having a short field to work with, the Hawkeyes wasted no time, finding the endzone in three plays in 1:30 of game action. The drive was capped by an Arland Bruce 23-yard rushing touchdown.

The Hawkeyes' offense has scored 33 points. I know the Northwestern defense is bad, but Iowa fans should be thrilled with today's performance.

Q4/6:43 Sack city for Iowa

The Hawkeyes notched back-to-back sacks on that Northwestern drive to force a punt. They're up to 7 total sacks on the day, not including when Northwestern's QB fell down due to pressure brought by the Iowa DL.

After a punt and a Northwestern penalty, Iowa's offense takes over at the Wildcats 36.

Q4/ 10:13 No TD but Stevens hits 4th FG of the day

The red zone offense for Iowa might be a problem. After facing 1st-and-goal from the 5, they had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Drew Stevens.

It's the freshman's fourth field goal of the afternoon. He's outscoring Northwestern all by himself.

Q4/ 11:09 Spencer Petras is slingin' it

The Iowa QB just unleashed what was probably his best pass of the day, a day in which there weren't a ton of bad ones mind you. He found Nico Ragaini wide open on the right sideline for 24- yards. That play got Iowa all the way down to the Northwestern 5-yard line.

END OF THIRD QUARTER. Iowa 23-7 Northwestern

The Hawkeyes force a punt at the end of the third quarter and Iowa will start the fourth quarter with a first down at their own 29 yard line

Q3/1:20 Drew Stevens with a historic kick for the Hawkeyes

After an Iowa drive stalls out thanks to a run for a loss and then a 3rd down sack, Drew Stevens saved the day with a 54-yard field goal, his longest of the season. Ball barely made it over the crossbar from the view we have in the press box.

It's tied for the seventh-longest field goal in program history. Impressive kick from the freshman to put Iowa up 23-7.

Q3/6:17 Northwestern finds the scoreboard

After gifting the Wildcats field position on a bad punt, Northwestern's offense drives 34 yards on eight plays to the end zone.

The drive was capped by a one-yard pass from Brendan Sullivan to Duke Olges, a defensive lineman. Nice play call there to fake a run to Evan Hull, which the Iowa D bit on hard. Left the big man all alone for just long enough to catch the ball in the endzone.

Iowa still up 20-7 after the PAT.

Q3/9:40 Special teams miscue gives Wildcats life

There's the Iowa offense we're used to. Northwestern forces a 3-and-out and punter Tory Taylor shanks a punt just 12-yards.

Wildcats take over at the Iowa 34 yard line.

Q3/10:40 Nothing doin' for Northwestern

The Wildcats get a couple of first downs, but had to convert on two 4th and shorts to get them. They don't get across midfield before Iowa forces a punt.

Hawkeyes take over at their own 20 after a touchback.

Let's see if they can keep today's trend of scoring on every drive alive.

Q3/15:00 Back underway from Kinnick

The second half just started with Northwestern getting the ball. They'll start at their own 25 after a fair catch. Let's see if the Iowa D can keep up its stellar performance from the first half.

HALFTIME: Iowa 20-0 Northwestern

As inconsequential as it is, the final play of the half was an interception by Kaevon Merriweather.

The Wildcats will get the ball to start the third quarter, but they've been wildly ineffective so far today. They've racked up just 26 total yards and have -7 yards on the ground, thanks to those three sacks from the Iowa D. The offense hasn't been explosive, but it's done what it needs to do.

Eight different Iowa players have caught a pass, six have run for positive yardage and Spencer Petras has tossed for 140 yards and a score while only missing on four of his 18 attempts. And a few of those incompletions weren't even his fault.

2Q/ 0:22 Hawkeyes throw a TD pass, go up 20-0

That was a really nice drive from Iowa. It took them just six plays to drive 50 yards and find paydirt. The drive was capped off by a Spencer Petras 6-yard strike to Luke Lachey.

Iowa goes up 20-0. Hawkeyes have scored on every offensive possession so far this afternoon.

2Q/1:30 Iowa getting another chance to score

The Iowa defense forced a quick 3-and-out, capped off by a punishing sack from Logan Lee. That's the defense's third sack today

Wildcats punt it away to Iowa and the Hawkeyes will take over at midfield. They've got one timeout left and plenty of time to score again.

2Q/ 2:47 Hawkeyes have to settle for a FG, Iowa up 13-0

After another really good drive to get inside the 20, the Hawkeyes offense stalls out. Spencer Petras hit Diante Vines in the back of the endzone, but it came right off the WRs hands. It wasn't an easy catch but plays like that need to be made.

Drew Stevens came on right after to extend the Iowa lead to 13-0 on a 24-yard field goal to cap a 15-play, 85-yard drive.

2Q/4:08 Who is this Iowa offense?

The Hawkeyes look good on O for the first time in a long time. They just drove into the red zone on a drive that started at their own 9 yard line. They've only had to convert on one 3rd down this drive too.

They'll have 1st and 10 from the 20 when play resumes after a timeout.

Overall on the day, Petras 10-for-12 for 107 yards. Iowa's got 81 yards on the ground today too. They're not blowing the doors off anybody, but they're doing their jobs and letting the elite defense handle business on the other side.

2Q/9:28 Wildcats move backward in a hurry, Iowa takes over

After that holding call, Iowa's Ethan Hurkett sacked Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan for a loss of 10. On the next play, a 3rd and 27, Sullivan dropped back to pass and slipped to the ground for a loss of 9.

That brought out the punting unit for the Wildcats. Iowa takes over inside their own 10 yard line after an illegal block in the back on the return.

2Q/ 11:45 Wildcats just outside red zone

Northwestern has dinked and dunked its way down the field, with just one play gaining more than 10 yards. Still, they find themselves driving.

Though a holding penalty just pushed them back. They've got 2nd and 17 from the Hawkeyes 32 yard line.

END OF 1Q Iowa 10- 0 Northwestern

1Q/ 0:47 Iowa finds the endzone on Petras sneak, Iowa up 10-0

The Hawkeyes hit paydirt from half a yard away with a Spencer Petras sneak. It's the first time the offense has found the end zone in their last 29 drives.

It capped off a 13 play-59 yard drive that ate nearly 7 minutes of clock.

PAT puts them up 10-0 over the visitors with time winding down in the opening frame.

1Q/2:54 Iowa offense in the red zone again

After a nifty play by Spencer Petras, a 17-yarder where he scrambled around and hit Monte Pottebaum, the Hawkeyes find themselves at the Northwestern 19 with a second down incoming.

Iowa needs to punch it in here

Petras so far on the day is 6-of-7 for 62 yards.

1Q/7:11 Deontae Craig comes up big, forces Northwestern punt

On 3rd and 6, Craig got off his block and brought down Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan for a 15-yard loss and forced a Wildcats punt.

Iowa takes over at their own 41.

1Q/10:01 Drew Stevens drills FG, Iowa up 3-0

After a really efficient first few offensive plays, the Hawkeyes' drive stalls out inside the red zone when they can't convert on 3rd and 2. Gavin Williams got stuffed for a loss of 2 on the play.

Drew Stevens came on and hit a 29-yard FG to put points on the board for Iowa. Hawkeyes up 3-0 after their first drive.

1Q/ 13:00 Iowa moving the ball well

The Hawkeyes offense is looking sharp early. They've run just four plays and moved the ball 50 yards down to the Wildcats 24 yard line.

2:33 p.m. Northwestern wins the toss, Iowa to start on offense

Northwestern wins the toss and elects to defer. Iowa and Spencer Petras will start with the ball.

Here we go.

2 p.m. Spencer Petras running with the 1s in warmups

Nothing official yet, but Spencer Petras is warming up with the first-team offense during warm-ups about 30 minutes before kickoff. That's not exactly confirmation that he's the starter for sure, but it's as close as we're going to get until the game starts.

We have a bit of a shakeup along the offensive line as well. Should be a run-heavy game plan against Northwestern's struggling D.

1:45 p.m. Players out for warmups

We're about 45 minutes from kickoff here at Kinnick and players are a bunch of players are out of the locker room for warmups right now, including the quarterbacks. Still no word on who will start at QB for the Hawkeyes though.