Iowa postgame mailbag: How much stock can we put into a 20-point win over Northwestern?

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz put it plainly after his team's 33-13 win over Northwestern snapped a three-game losing streak: winning is a great feeling and losing stinks.

The Hawkeyes got back in the win column for the first time since September 24, marking a 36-day period between wins. Saturday's dominant performance was a palate cleanser and linebacker Jack Campbell is hopeful that it can set the team up for a strong November.

"I feel like this was possibly just getting us moving in the right direction," Campbell said. "We didn't change anything, we didn't put like pixie dust ourselves. We have been just doing the same thing week in and week out and today we pushed it through. I feel like we played great on all three phases."

Campbell is correct, Saturday epitomized complimentary football. Iowa got contributions all around, the offense scored over 30 points for the first time this year, the defense held Northwestern to 177 total yards and freshman kicker Drew Stevens drilled four field goals including a 54-yarder (tied for seventh-longest in school history).

If there are any buts, it's that it came against Northwestern who lost its seventh straight game on Saturday.

And that's where we line things up in this week's postgame mailbag. There's a lot of intrigue in Saturday's win, both in terms of quality of opponent but also gauging where Iowa made progress offensively and what the win could mean for the rest of the season. Without further ado, let's get into some questions:

How close was the decision between Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla?

A once-settled quarterback debate resurfaced this week as Iowa juggled the possibility of both Spencer Petras or Alex Padilla throughout the week. What we heard from Ferentz and players was that reps were split 50/50 and any decision wouldn't be rushed. Ultimately, Petras won out and played well on Saturday. Here's how the week went from his perspective:

"We didn't really talk about it as a room," Petras said. "Alex and I split reps on Monday and Tuesday, by Wednesday I had like a pretty good idea but we didn't really talk about it until Friday. I guess I knew but we didn't we didn't have like an in-depth discussion."

When Ferentz was asked postgame about the decision, he cited Petras's consistency and confirmed that after Wednesday's practice, he gave them the best chance to win. In a lot of ways that decision was validated by one of Petras's best games this season (21-30, 220 yards and one touchdown with no turnovers). It appears that the quarterback conversation is done but Ferentz emphasized that it's no knock to Padilla.

"It's not a knock on Alex," Ferentz said. "As I've been saying, it's probably more about the support that either guy has had. And last week was no different. It's hard to play quarterback if you don't get help from everybody. And I'm not trying to kick the can down the road a little bit; not that they were perfect but it really works better if you get a little bit more help."

What was the biggest difference for Iowa's offense today?

Ferentz's last quote is a perfect lead-in to our next question: What was the biggest difference on Saturday? Obviously quality of opponent is one, Northwestern's 97th-ranked defense nationally is a stark contrast to Illinois, Michigan and Ohio State. But looking at Iowa's performance, the offensive line had by far its best game of the season.

Saturday's game came with an offensive line shakeup: sophomore Connor Colby made his first career start at left guard and fifth-year senior Jack Plumb started at right tackle, where he earned several starts last season. The unit paced Iowa to 178 yards rushing (nearly five yards per carry) and only allowed one sack. The biggest move was Colby sliding back to guard where he started exclusively last season.

Colby said postgame that he received a text message from offensive line coach George Barnett on the way back from Ohio State that he'd move back to tackle. It was a move that yielded positive results and the plan, for now, is that he'll remain there for the rest of the season.

"We moved Connor out to tackle, as you know," Ferentz said. "And he's really been practicing well and improving well during the last several weeks. But you get into live action and all of a sudden if you revert back to some habits and -- not a bad habit, but when you're playing guard, there's a little different mechanics and footwork that go with that. That first third down last week (at Ohio State) just kind of like hit me in the head that maybe it's time to consider.

And then Jack came in and helped stabilize us a little bit. So he's played a lot of football for us. And he had a great week of practice. Eager to see the film, but it seemed like we were a little bit more cohesive today. And hopefully, we can build on that. That will really help us."

What I liked most about the shuffle is that it both played to the players' strengths and added a veteran presence around center Logan Jones. Colby and left tackle Mason Richman entered 2022 with the most career starts and were probably the two offensive linemen that fans felt best about. Saturday was the first time that they were on the same side of the line while moving Colby back to where he had the most experience. Plumb has played a lot of games for Iowa and from a technique standpoint was more sound than Colby's been through seven games. Veteran Nick DeJong also had some good moments on Saturday while rotating with Beau Stephens at right guard. It looked like a much more cohesive group and Saturday has to be a confidence builder.

It looks like Iowa's starting lineup and rotation is set with seven players (left to right): Richman, Colby, Jones, Stephens/DeJong, Plumb and guard Tyler Elsbury getting spot snaps. They'll have to prove themselves against better competition in November, but Saturday was a positive step forward.

How much does this game change the perception of Iowa’s offense? How much stock can you put into a win over Northwestern?

The last question for this week is where we discuss some warranted skepticism. Yes, Iowa had a great day offensively and the team had a dominant win but it came against the worst team in the Big Ten. How much can we really read into this?

To answer the first question about the offense, I'd say the perception doesn't change very much. Northwestern allowed on average about 410 yards and 28.8 points per game and Iowa pretty much matched that with 33 points on 398 yards. But I think it's worth giving this caveat: there have been games this year where Iowa's played subpar talent on defense and didn't move the ball how they should've. The fact that they had success, and largely exceeded expectations is a plus. Overall, Iowa should be judged on how they can carry this momentum into next week's game against Purdue and Wisconsin the week after.

"I think the main thing is every position now, we've shown what we can do," Petras said. "We've set the standard now, of how we're capable of playing. So there's no excuse for anything less than that moving forward. We set a new bar and have to go achieve that every time and continue the race."

As a team, Iowa was a heavy favorite in Vegas (11-point spread) and covered it with ease. Overall it was an expected result, Iowa got its "get right" win and set the stage for an interesting November, and that's the takeaway from Saturday: at least November will be interesting.

Saturday was a must-win, swing game for the season. A fourth straight loss to a one-win team would've sent the Hawkeyes into a downward spiral through November. Now, there's some renewed optimism that the season can be salvaged. The Big Ten West title might be unlikely, but there's intrigue in next week's game against Purdue, a thorn in Iowa's side, and three straight trophy games to end the season.

Don't get too excited just yet, but a nine-win season is still on the table...