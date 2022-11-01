How can Iowa's defense finally stifle Purdue's offense? Let's examine the matchup

Through Iowa football's up-and-down 2022 season one constant remains — excellent play by defensive coordinator Phil Parker's unit.

Despite uncharacteristic numbers stemming from losses to Michigan and Ohio State, the Hawkeye defense ranks fifth nationally in total defense (265.6 yards per game) and scoring defense (15.75 points per game).

The staple of Iowa's defense is preventing explosive plays, their philosophy forces teams to earn each yard and it often leads to mistakes and turnovers. Few teams have had consistent success against Iowa's defense, but Saturday's game presents a familiar opponent that's been a thorn in its side: Purdue. The Boilermakers have won four of the last five meetings overall with the last one sticking out in particular, a 24-7 win at Kinnick Stadium as the defense surrendered 464 total yards.

"Talk about coach (Jeff) Brohm's career, wherever you want to go, he was awfully good," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "As a player, his coaching experience, as an assistant, (head coach) at Western Kentucky, Purdue, they've always been very productive offensively, scored points, made yards."

Since Brohm's arrival in 2017, the Boilermakers have had more consistent success against Iowa's defense than most other teams. Prior to this season, Iowa ranked about 10th nationally in points allowed (17.3) and 12th in yards per game allowed (320). Conversely, Purdue is averaging 26 points per game in its last five meetings against Iowa, while racking up nearly 388 yards per game. This year's attack is potent as well, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in total offense (444.6 yards per game) and fifth in scoring (32.8 points per game).

Purdue's unconventionally aggressive style places constant pressure on defenses. That's mainly translated into the passing game where the Boilermakers are the Big Ten's second-best unit behind Ohio State. Purdue has one of the conference's most prolific passers in senior Aidan O'Connell, who torched Iowa for 375 yards passing in last year's game.

For Iowa's defense, it means staying locked in on every play and remaining disciplined. Safety Kaevon Merriweather noted that when re-watching last year's game and others prior, many of Purdue's big plays were a result of internal mistakes. Eliminating those and staying in position is an emphasis this week.

"I think we understand what we have to do as a defense," Merriweather said. "Last year they did a really good job of game planning for our defense, they hit us in a lot of different ways and we were just out of position. I think they had five or six "huge" plays (20-plus yards by Iowa's standards) that really impacted the game, I think if we can limit those it'll completely change the game."

In recent years, wide receiver David Bell has powered Purdue's passing offense and been a standout performer against the Hawkeye defense. With Bell gone to the NFL, this year's catalyst is former Hawkeye Charlie Jones, who leads the Big Ten in receptions per game (9) and receiving yards (840). Comparatively, no other wide receiver has more than 300 receiving yards. Jones has Iowa's full attention this week as stopping him will be a key to a successful defensive day.

"He's always been fast," Ferentz said. "You saw that as a return guy. Plays with reckless abandon, he's very courageous. Good running skills. Very evident. Good judgment as a return guy. To me at least, this is one person's opinion, I think he's refined his game as a receiver with each phase... he's playing in this system where they throw the ball a lot. They had a really good guy that graduated (Bell), got drafted. He has kind of filled that void, I guess. I don't coach there, I don't want to say he's that guy. Seems to be the most prominent receiver right now."

O'Connell and Jones are receiving the most attention from the outside, but Ferentz noted another aspect of the offense that's dangerous and could set up more big plays: an improved rushing attack.

On the surface, the Boilermakers' 10th-rated rush offense in the conference isn't eye-popping, but it is significantly better than last season. In 2021, Purdue didn't have a 100-yard rusher in any game. They've eclipsed that mark in four of the last five games, led by redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee. Stopping the run has been an area of emphasis for Iowa's defense in recent weeks, if Purdue's able to establish balance by running the ball well, big plays through the air will come much easier.

"I think probably the one thing that comes to mind, they run the football as well as throw it," Ferentz said. "They've got a back who has done a really nice job for them. Then they get everybody involved in the passing game. Their tight end is a really good receiver. They have a good group of receivers, not just one guy. I'm not saying it's the same as Ohio State, but Ohio State had a lot of guys across the board that really did a good job. It makes it a real challenge. That's kind of where it all starts."

A successful defensive showing on Saturday will require strong three-level execution, particularly from the defensive line applying pressure. Iowa only recorded one sack in last year's game. It's imperative to follow up last week's seven-sack game with another strong showing and potentially force O'Connell, who is fourth in the Big Ten in interceptions (8) into potential mistakes.

Purdue will make their plays, but the ability to limit those to a minimum might decide the game. According to cornerback Riley Moss, two of the most important attributes this week are awareness and a short memory.

"You always have to have your head on a swivel," cornerback Riley Moss said. "You got to know if they attack you once, they'll attack you again and you have to be good about washing away the play before, whether it was positive or negative."