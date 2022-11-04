Iowa football's game against Purdue is under heavy wind advisory. Here's West Lafayette's weather forecast

It's going to be a windy one in West Lafayette.

Iowa football travels to Indiana to face Big Ten West foe Purdue on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT, and for those attending, it might be a good idea to bundle up.

On Friday, Purdue sent out an announcement via email: Saturday's contest between the Hawkeyes and Boilermakers is under a heavy wind advisory.

According to the statement, the advisory − issued for Tippecanoe County − starts at 7 a.m. CT and ends at 7 p.m. CT. Additionally, the school noted that the use of all tailgate equipment, tents or temporary structures is prohibited due to the strong winds.

Saturday's weather forecast could spell trouble for both offenses. Purdue thrives in the passing game behind the arm of Aidan O'Connell and the hands of Charlie Jones. O'Connell's completed 66.3% of his throws for 2,270 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games. Jones, who's played in all eight games, has 72 receptions for 840 yards and nine scores. Meanwhile, Iowa's passing offense isn't great to begin with, ranking 120th nationally in yards per game. High wind gusts don't bode well for either offense.

West Lafayette weather forecast for Saturday's Iowa-Purdue football game

Saturday will feature a high of 63 degrees and a low of 42, according to Weather.com. There's a 90% chance of precipitation Saturday with 23-mile-per-hour winds gusting from the south and southwest.

Fans can expect a dose of wind and rain early before seeing clouds with more showers in the afternoon.

According to Weather.com, rainfall could total a quarter of an inch. Additionally, winds may gust up to 40 mph at some points.

Can I bring an umbrella into Ross-Ade Stadium?

Nope. Umbrellas are toward the top of Purdue Athletics' prohibited items.

In other words, wear your ponchos.

What items aren't allowed inside Purdue's football stadium?

In addition to umbrellas, Purdue does not allow weapons, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, strollers, noisemakers, backpacks, cans or food inside Ross-Ade Stadium. To see a complete list of what you cannot take with you to a Purdue football game, head to the Boilermakers' website.

Purdue football's clear bag policy

You can bring a clear bag with you inside the stadium when watching Iowa's game against Purdue Saturday. That bag must not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. You can also bring a one-gallon clear Ziploc bag or a small clutch bag no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com.