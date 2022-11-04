When is Iowa football's game against Purdue? How to watch Hawkeyes' Big Ten battle

Having snapped a three-game losing streak, the Hawkeyes hope to start a winning run of their own.

One week removed from a win over Northwestern, Iowa football travels to West Lafayette to face Purdue. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:03 a.m. CT on Saturday. FS1 will televise the action. Fans can stream the game using the FOX Sports app with their cable provider login.

Iowa (4-4, 2-3 in the Big Ten) aims to reach .500 in conference play with a road victory Saturday. The Hawkeye offense showed signs of life the previous week in its 33-13 homecoming win. Against Northwestern, quarterback Spencer Petras completed 21 of his 30 throws for 220 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers.

For Purdue (5-3, 3-2 in the Big Ten), the Boilermaker offense has been electric at times thanks to wideout Charlie Jones. The former Hawkeye wideout transferred this offseason to the Big Ten West program and hasn't looked back since. Jones has 72 receptions for 840 yards and nine touchdowns through just eight games. That's more than Iowa's entire wide receiver group combined.

Purdue has Iowa's number as of late. The Hawkeyes won four in a row from 2013-2016, but since then the Boilermakers won four of the last five, including a 24-7 win last season in Iowa City. Last year when these teams faced off, Purdue wideout David Bell torched the Iowa defense with 11 receptions, 240 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Here's what Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to Iowa's game against Purdue Saturday:

How to watch Iowa football vs. Purdue

When: 11:03 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 5

Where: West Lafayette, Ind.

TV: FS1

Livestream: FOX Sports app (with cable provider login)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is FS1 on DirecTV and DISH?

On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On DISH, FS1 is channel 150.

Who are the TV announcers for Iowa football's game against Purdue?

FS1 will have Eric Collins on play-by-play. Devin Gardner is FS1's analyst for Saturday's game.

A look at betting odds for Iowa vs. Purdue

Tipico Sportsbook lists the Boilermakers as 3-point home favorites against the Hawkeyes. Purdue is -180 to win straight up, while Iowa is +145 to do the same. The odds makers don't believe this will be all too high scoring, as Saturday's total sits at 39.5 points.

