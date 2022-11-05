Longtime Iowa football defensive coordinator Bill Brashier dies at 93

Former Iowa defensive coordinator Bill Brashier, who helped build the Hawkeye football program into a yearly Big Ten Conference contender, died Friday at age 93.

The University of Iowa announced Brashier's death early Saturday.

Brashier was part of coach Hayden Fry's original staff when Fry was hired at Iowa in 1979. He served under Fry for 17 seasons, and in that time the Hawkeyes compiled a 124-73-6 record with three Big Ten titles. Brashier's defenses produced 40 all-Big Ten first-team selections, eight All-Americans, and 1991 Big Ten defensive player of the year Leroy Smith. Under Brashier, the Hawkeyes had four top-10 defenses in the NCAA.

His final game was a a 38-18 win over Washington in the 1995 Sun Bowl.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz coached alongside Brashier from 1981 to 1989 when he was offensive line coach under Fry.

“Bill Brashier was a tremendous defensive coach,” Ferentz said in a statement prior to Saturday's road game at Purdue. “Leadership was an integral part of every victory and championship our program achieved in the 1980s and 1990s, and I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the absolute best out of all of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person.

“Bill was never flamboyant or flashy. He didn’t seek the spotlight. As a coach, he was without peer. On top of that, Bill was an incredible mentor to young coaches like Barry Alvarez, Dan McCarney and me. There was no better person for a young coach to be around. Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Ann, his family, his former players and all of his friends."

Brashier was born in Eastland, Texas, and was a three-year Navy veteran. He was an assistant coach at North Texas for 11 seasons before following Fry to Iowa City.