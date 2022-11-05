Iowa postgame mailbag: Are the Hawkeyes primed to run the table in November?

On Oct. 25, three days after a 54-10 loss to Ohio State, Iowa football players were adamant about not giving up on the season.

The program had just suffered a third consecutive loss and fell to 3-4. Outside pressure was steadily rising. Players such as wide receiver Arland Bruce IV made it clear what the goal was inside the program: Win out.

"The way we see it is we have five opportunities left to improve and get better," Bruce IV said that day. "If we do what we need to do, then we could end the season with nine wins. We can win these next five (regular-season games) and then go to a bowl game and win that, too. So we just really have a positive look on everything."

Two weeks later, that possibility is steadily coming into focus. The Hawkeyes won their second consecutive game in convincing fashion, 24-3 over Purdue. Over the last two weeks, Iowa has defeated Northwestern and Purdue by a combined 57-16 margin. And more impressive: This was Iowa's 12th straight win in November, the third-longest active streak in the country.

Which is where we kick off this week's postgame mailbag. Iowa is back over .500 with a 5-4 record, and there's real optimism for an undefeated November. What a difference a few wins make. Just ask quarterback Spencer Petras.

"No offense to anyone in here," Petras said postgame. "You guys had us dead two weeks ago, as did the whole outside world, it felt like. But that’s not what football is. It’s a week-to-week game. You keep working, and if you do things, right, work hard, good results happen."

More:Leistikow's 5 thoughts off Iowa's 24-3 win at Purdue: Revenge tastes sweet

Let's get into this week's questions:

How did Iowa's defense win the matchup vs. Purdue's offense?

Prior to Saturday's matchup, Purdue had more consistent success against Iowa's defense than anyone: an average of 380 yards and 26 points per game in the teams' last five meetings (4-1 record). But Iowa's defense suffocated the Boilermakers in West Lafayette on Saturday, surrendering just 255 yards, 3.6 yards per play and 12.5% third down conversion rate (2-for-16).

Iowa's physicality set the tone from the beginning of the game. A Purdue offense that had a 100-yard rusher in four of its last five games totaled just 87 yards as a team. Outside of an early 18-yard run, the longest rush of the day went for just nine yards. Iowa's defensive line was dominant. Defensive line coach Kelvin Bell challenged the group in the spring to be better at pre-snap recognition and playing faster. That maturity was on display as the defensive front continuously won one-on-one matchups to prevent offensive progress. Three sacks and seven tackles for loss don't even tell the entire story as Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was under duress for the majority of the afternoon.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker did a good job of disguising his blitz packages. When the Hawkeyes blitzed, it usually worked. When they dropped back, the combination of physical play by the cornerbacks and the defensive line's pressure disrupted Purdue's timing and often led to inaccurate throws by O'Connell.

Former Hawkeye Charlie Jones caught 11 passes for 104 yards, but outside of a 41-yard gain was largely a non-factor. He was targeted 19 times, and when he wasn't open, a negative play usually was the result. Iowa's secondary was sound as well. Safety Kaevon Merriweather noted during the week that in each of the past losses to Purdue, there were a handful of mental breakdowns that led to big plays. There were almost no mistakes on Saturday. Parker bet on his cornerbacks and safeties with more man coverage than usual and it paid off. It's worth noting that Riley Moss might have had his best game of the season. He was targeted throughout the day and constantly limited what receivers could do. He was close to having a few interceptions.

More:Iowa Hawkeyes earn high marks in key Big Ten West win over Purdue Boilermakers

Has Iowa's offense ... arrived?

How can we start this segment by mentioning anyone else but Kaleb Johnson? The true freshman totaled 200 yards on 22 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown run to start the second half. It was a depleted Hawkeye running back room with Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams limited to injury, Johnson delivered and it feels inevitable that he'll be the definitive No. 1 running back going forward.

Overall Iowa's offense had another good day: 376 total yards, 6.5 yards per play and 2-for-2 scoring in the red zone. And it started with what's determined offensive success or failure this season: the offensive line.

The group was put into focus this week after an ESPN reporter stated that opposing coaches described the unit as "soft." They responded with another strong day rushing the ball (see Johnson) but maybe more important: they were solid in their pass protection. This was on display mainly in the first half when Iowa's line gave Petras a consistent, clean pocket that allowed for him to connect on big plays to tight end Sam LaPorta but also enough time to find underneath routes for big gains as well (see Nico Ragaini's touchdown).

Petras' 13-for-23 completions for 197 yards won't jump off the stat sheet, but he added two passing touchdowns and, for the second week in a row, no turnovers. Johnson's early third-quarter touchdown gave Iowa 11 scores in its last 15 possessions dating to last week's Northwestern game. But the offense sputtered after that, going scoreless on six straight possessions.

The consistency and play-calling might not have been as sharp down the stretch, but the game was well in hand and you'd have to say that Saturday was a positive step forward. This level of offense with Iowa's defense and special teams can win.

More:Recap: Iowa football defeats Purdue 24-3 behind Kaleb Johnson's big day

What else stood out on Saturday?

If you're a Hawkeye fan, you have to be excited about the number of true freshman who played (and played well) on Saturday. Johnson's impact was obvious but fellow true freshman running back Jaziun Patterson saw some spot snaps throughout the game; it was only his second game played but it was good to see him get more reps. If the running back injuries linger, Patterson could be asked to do more. Tight end Addison Ostrenga also saw a pass target. Position coach Abdul Hodge was high on him a few weeks ago during a conversation with reporters. Ostrenga is continuing to make strides.

On defense, cornerback TJ Hall and defensive lineman Aaron Graves were impressive. Hall was on the field early and often, playing in third-down pass coverage sets. Graves had a really nice day, recording three tackles and two tackles for loss. Drew Stevens finished the day 1-for-2 on field goals but he'll hardly get flak for missing in the windy conditions.

The future seems bright for the 2022 recruiting class.