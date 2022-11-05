Iowa football adds three-star running back Kamari Moulton to 2023 recruiting class

On the eve of its road game at Purdue (11 am on Fox Sports 1), Iowa football gained another commit to its 2023 class. The Hawkeyes secured the commitment of three-star running back Kamari Moulton. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida prospect tweeted his commitment on Twitter, he previously committed to Florida Atlantic in August but Iowa entered the race and stayed persistent, resulting in a flip.

Iowa offered Moulton on October 15 then hosted him on an official visit during last weekend's game against Northwestern.

Moulton, listed at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, is the No. 69 rated running back nationally by 247sports. In 2020 he helped lead his Cardinal Gibbons team to the Class AAAA state championship, in 2021 he eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark and led his school to another state championship. This season, Moulton has 101 carries for 474 yards and five touchdowns.

More recruiting news:Iowa Western defensive lineman Anterio Thompson commits to Iowa football

Iowa adds another running back to the class after four-star Kendrick Raphael decommitted from the program last month. Currently the Hawkeyes have five scholarship running backs, all freshmen and sophomores: Gavin Williams, Leshon Williams, Deavin Hilson, Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson. Recently, Hilson's been splitting time with the defensive backs, putting his permanent position moving forward in question.

Moulton is the second commitment this week, joining Iowa Western Community College defensive tackle Anterio Thompson. In total, Iowa has 18 commits in its class which is ranked No. 28 nationally by 247sports.