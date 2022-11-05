Iowa football vs. Purdue live score updates: Sam LaPorta, Nico Ragaini TDs put Hawkeyes ahead 14-0

Saturday's 11 a.m. Big Ten West matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-4) and the Purdue Boilermakers (5-3) will be a reunion of sorts for both sides.

Following the 2021 season, senior wide receiver Charlie Jones decided to transfer from Iowa to join Purdue, where he has made a name for himself nationally.

After finishing last season with 21 catches, 323 receiving yards and three touchdowns, his production has exploded. So far in his first season as a Boilermaker, Jones has 72 catches, 840 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes' offense has undergone a rejuvenation of its own after last week's 33-13 win over Northwestern. They set a season-high in points and yards (398). They did so after much speculation about who would be their starting quarterback. It turned out to be Spencer Petras, who had one of his most efficient games of the season, completing 21 of his 30 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for his first touchdown of the year.

11:32/Q2 – Iowa (may) have their second interception of the game

After an interception by Riley Moss is waived off because of a defensive penalty, it was not long before the Hawkeyes would get another chance.

On the very next play, linebacker Seth Hensen picks off a pass from Aidan O'Connell. Iowa will start their new drive at their own 15-yard line.

12:53/Q2 – Iowa forces its first turnover of the game and its offense responds

Kaevon Merriweather's interception sets up Iowa nicely at their own 49-yard line. Their offense makes the most of the great field position three plays later after a 29-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini.

After Drew Stevens' point after kick, they lead 14-0.

14:23/Q2 – Iowa strikes first

It was the 'Sam LaPorta Show' on the Hawkeyes' scoring drive as the senior tight end caught three passes for 71 yards and the touchdown.

The Hawkeyes lead 7-0.

End of the first quarter

The Iowa Hawkeyes were having their best drive of the day prior to the end of the quarter.

On seven plays, they have gained 61 yards, including a 41-yard reception by tight end Sam LaPorta.

When we return, it will be 3rd and 8 for the Hawkeyes at Purdue's 30 yard-line.

3:40/Q1 – Purdue unable to capitalize on big play

On the second play of the Boilermakers drive, Aidan O'Connell connected with Charlie Jones for a 41-yard gain.

Now situated at their 45-yard line, momentum seemed to be shifting in their direction. Instead, they had to punt again after being unable to get another first down.

5:51/Q1 – Tory Taylor shows off his big leg

Prompted to punt again, Iowa's Tory Taylor booms the kick for 55 yards, which was downed by Cooper Dejean at Purdue's four-yard line.

7:54/Q1 – Purdue's offense punts after a quiet second drive

Excluding a defensive holding call on Iowa, the Boilermakers were unable to get a first down, leading to their second punt of the night.

10:31/Q1 – Purdue and Iowa trade punts on their first drives

Despite Purdue crossing midfield, they still had to punt after back-to-back incompletions stalled their drive.

Iowa faced similar issues after Petras finishes the drive completing one of his three passes.

