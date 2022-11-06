Podcast: A complete performance at Purdue gives Iowa football its best win of the season

Kaleb Johnson ran wild. The Iowa defense stifled Purdue's passing attack all afternoon. Spencer Petras tossed a pair of touchdown passes. And the Hawkeyes made it back-to-back wins for the first time since late September with a convincing 24-3 victory over the Boilermakers. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith dissect the win and what it means for Iowa the rest of the season.

