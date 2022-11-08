Iowa football expects another close game with Wisconsin. These stats could sway the game:

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz sees one constant with Wisconsin in the 30-plus years of personal matchups with the Badgers —hard-fought games.

The battle for the Heartland Trophy has only intensified in the last decade, with division championship implications on the line as well. Quarterback Spencer Petras acknowledges that Wisconsin, with six West division titles since its inception in 2011, is the standard in the division. But the Hawkeyes haven't been far behind.

"They've been the best team in the Big Ten West," Petras said. "But we're right there with them, at least he since I've been here. Generally, you're gonna see really tight games that go down to the wire, because they play similar to us and we both historically achieve very similar levels of success. So it's a huge game."

Prior to the start of the season, Iowa-Wisconsin was projected to be a swing game that decided the Big Ten West. That won't be the case on Saturday as both team's 5-4 records haven't lived up to preseason expectations, but there's still intrigue. Technically both teams have a chance at the West title (8% each) contingent on winning out and some Illinois losses. Iowa's seeking its third straight win after a three-game skid and Wisconsin is looking to improve to 4-1 under interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

Players noted during Tuesday's media availability that each team is so familiar with the other that there likely won't be many surprises on Saturday, it'll come down to which team executes the best. However, there're a few statistical measures within the game that each team is trying to win that will certainly sway the outcome. One of the biggest is turnover margin, a metric that hasn't been kind to Iowa in the last five meetings between the two sides. (1-4 record).

Iowa lost the turnover battle by a -3 margin in last year's game in Madison. Wisconsin capitalized off of those mistakes, scoring 10 points directly off turnovers in a 27-7 rout. That's been a common trend in the last five seasons. In every season but 2020 (an Iowa win), Wisconsin scored points off Hawkeye turnovers and in every year but 2019 they scored double-digit points.

Turnovers plagued Iowa early in the season, culminating in a six-turnover day at Ohio State a few weeks ago. The Hawkeyes have played turnover-free back-to-back wins while forcing three turnovers of their own to bring their season total to +3. The Badgers are strong in turnover margin again this season, ranking third in the Big Ten with a +6 metric.

"You don't want to overdo it or oversell it, overstate it, but it is true," Ferentz said. "It's true pretty much in every game for us. They've done a good job of getting takeaways against us. I would attribute part of that to their style. It's a little bit unique in terms of what they do defensively. They're always aggressive, physical, and opportunistic, so it's certainly going to be a factor in this game, like all of our games. But certainly when we play Wisconsin it's going to be a big deal."

Another area of emphasis where Iowa's offense and defense continuously seek improvement is on third downs. In recent meetings with Wisconsin, it has been one of the most telling statistics. The Iowa offense holds just an 18% third down conversion rate (11-of-60) since 2017, the defense hasn't fared much better, allowing a 40% conversion rate (30-of-75) to the Wisconsin offense. What was once a big point of improvement for Iowa's defense early in the season has turned around. The unit has held opponents (including Ohio State) to a 26% conversion rate after the bye week.

However, it continues to be an issue for Iowa's offense, despite progress in the last two weeks. Its 36% conversion rate in the last two weeks is significantly better than its season average (28%) but is still in the lower third of the conference. Conversely, Wisconsin's third-down defense ranks just behind Iowa's in the Big Ten rankings with a nearly 32% success rate.

How Iowa's offensive line handles third and long situations will be particularly interesting to watch. The unit took a major step forward in pass protection against Purdue, keeping a clean pocket even with extra pressure that allowed Petras to throw his two touchdown passes to Nico Ragaini and Sam LaPorta. The ability or inability to do that again on Saturday will go far in determining the outcome.

"If teams want to pressure then they're vacating something," Petras said. "So if we can get protected, or at least your hold the guy up and let me be able to play hot, that's really good. So that's great improvement and that's a really awesome sign. These guys are maturing and getting better, they're getting smarter and just playing more sound."

Penalty yardage could also be of note on Saturday. Iowa's been one of the least penalized teams in the conference (third lowest) but one game, in particular, stuck out. When Iowa took on Illinois, several offensive mistakes in early downs derailed drives. Cleaner play in the last two weeks is part of the remedy on offense, but they could take advantage of Wisconsin in that category on Saturday. The Badgers are the second-most penalized team in the Big Ten at over 65 yards per game.

Sound execution is foundational to Iowa football's success, as is playing clean. Those traits escaped them in recent meetings with Wisconsin, but Ferentz and his players are well-aware of the consequences of sloppy play. While it remains a long shot, it could be the difference in not only a win on Saturday but staying alive for a division title.

"Ball security (issues), miscues, to think that we're going to experience those Saturday and be victorious, that's not realistic," Ferentz said. "That's every game, but especially when you're playing in a game like this where you've got a team that's really good at capitalizing on things you do wrong."