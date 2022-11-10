Leistikow: The factors behind Iowa football's 12-game November win streak dating back to 2019

IOWA CITY − Two weeks ago, the thought that Iowa would be playing meaningful football games in November as it pertains to a Big Ten West Division title seemed outlandish. The Hawkeyes had dropped to 1-3 in conference play after a 54-10 loss at Ohio State, and the offense seemed more broken than ever.

But here sits Iowa, with three trophy games in a 14-day stretch coming up, with enough of a realistic West title path to discuss the possibility. Division-leading Illinois’ surprising home loss to short-handed Michigan State combined with Iowa’s best performance of the season in a road thumping of Purdue has put the Hawkeyes just one game back in the West standings at 3-3. If Iowa wins out and gets a little bit of help, it would win an outright West championship and return to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Sound familiar?

It was just a year ago that the Hawkeyes were a third-place long shot in the West after losing back-to-back games to Purdue and Wisconsin by a combined 37 points. But then Minnesota lost a home stunner to Illinois, and Wisconsin lost its regular-season finale at Minnesota. Both those teams wound up 6-3 in conference play. Meanwhile, Iowa took care of its business and played a perfect November – going 4-0, the wins coming by an average of 6.75 points and none was easy – to finish alone atop the West at 7-2.

Coach Kirk Ferentz hammers home the need to win in November

The key to last year’s West title was finding a way to win football games in November. That has been a point of emphasis since the beginning of Kirk Ferentz’s 24-year tenure at Iowa. But in the first two-thirds of his time here, Novembers were hit and miss for Iowa. The Hawkeyes posted an even 28-28 November mark from 1999 through the 2014 seasons. Major fades occurred in the 2006, 2010, 2012 and 2014 seasons. But since 2015, Iowa is 23-6 in November. Iowa’s 24-3 domination of Purdue marked its 12th straight win in the month of November. Iowa’s only loss in its last 15 November games was a 24-22 setback at Wisconsin in 2019 on a two-point conversion that failed by inches. Tack on two irregular December games in the COVID-19 year of 2020, and Iowa has won 16 of its last 17 November/December regular-season contests.

“November’s just Iowa football,” fifth-year senior receiver Nico Ragaini said. “It’s when the toughest teams prevail, and I feel like we have a tough team each and every year. That’s what coach Ferentz hammers us about every single week, being the toughest team to step on the field every single Saturday.”

When the going gets tough, the tough get … tougher?

That adjusted cliché certainly can be applied to the Hawkeyes since a program reboot after the 2014 season, in which they lost three of four November games and then got bludgeoned in the TaxSlayer Bowl to finish 7-6. Ferentz made several program tweaks, like changing to a morning practice schedule that put more urgency and efficiency into game weeks; an increased emphasis on trophy games, many of which occur in November; and a higher priority on recruiting high-character, football-loving players to the program.

All of those factors have contributed to Iowa’s recent November success. It’s easy to pluck out games in which the Hawkeyes showed up ready to brawl and their opponents weren’t – 40-10 vs. Nebraska in 2016, 56-14 at Nebraska in 2017, 63-0 at Illinois in 2018, 35-7 at Minnesota in 2020.

Quality, culture of Iowa football players key to late-season success

Ferentz said the No. 1 ingredient in the recent late-season success has been the quality of the players they’ve recruited.

“The reality is, it's … a long season for these guys,” Ferentz said Tuesday. “They start the early part of August, and there aren't many days off or times to really catch their breath and relax.

“It doesn't sound that hard, but it's day after day after day, and it's mental, it's physical. And then once school starts, they have expectations academically. They've always got expectations socially. I think it takes a special guy to be able to handle that.”

Middle linebacker Jack Campbell, whose physicality and determination combined with an off-field kindness embody what Ferentz seeks in his program, built on that answer.

“It's been just kind of a part of our culture. As a collective team, we try to really just focus on making improvement week in and week out,” Campbell said. “And I think once you start doing that, at the end of the season, I hope you're playing your best football.

“And if you want to do anything good in the postseason or in a bowl game, you’ve got to be playing good in November.”

Other factors have played a part, too. The firing of Bo Pelini at Nebraska cannot be discounted following the 2014 season. The Hawkeyes are 7-0 vs. Nebraska coaches Mike Riley and Scott Frost since. They'll get a crack at interim coach Mickey Joseph on Nov. 25. The Cornhuskers started 3-1 vs. Iowa after joining the Big Ten in 2011.

There are a few other factors that play to Iowa’s advantage in November. Fifth-year senior safety Kaevon Merriweather spoke to Iowa’s reputation as a developmental program, and often times it takes a few months of game experience for young players to take giant steps forward. We’re starting to see that with Iowa’s young offensive line this season, after back-to-back strong performances up front.

And then there’s coaching.

Ferentz asks a lot from his highly paid staff, and they are well-known for being masters of film study and imparting that to players.

“Coach Ferentz can sit up there all he wants and say, ‘November football is so important,’" Campbell said. "But if people don’t buy into that and take it up on themselves to give extra efforts, it’s not going to make a (difference).”

The defense, in particular, under the direction of coordinator Phil Parker (whose annual base salary is $1.3 million, and the investment is worth every penny) has a reputation of opponent dominance late in the season. During its 12-game November win streak, Iowa's turnover margin is plus-17.

“Just being able to see more film on teams,” Merriweather said. “Once you get into games six, seven, they put all their chips on the board. You get a feel for what teams are trying to do to you.”

Wisconsin will put Iowa football's November run to the test

This week, though, the Hawkeyes’ November run will be put to a major test.

Because Saturday’s opponent, Wisconsin, is a November juggernaut in its own right. The Badgers are 39-8 in November since 2010. That’s a .830 winning percentage, trailing only Ohio State (.870), Georgia (.860) and Oklahoma (.837) in that stretch among Power Five schools.

Maybe there’s something to the theory about the toughest teams prevail in November, when the weather gets cold and character is tested. On Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, there’s little doubt that both teams will bring a physical, determined style to the table. The Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) are slight favorites against Iowa (5-5, 3-3). It's no shock that both teams come into this game playing their best football of 2022.

If Illinois loses to Purdue on Saturday and at third-ranked Michigan next week, the Iowa-Wisconsin winner would need to win two more games to claim the outright West Division title at 6-3. (Iowa visits Minnesota on Nov. 19 before the Black Friday finale vs. Nebraska.) If either team ties with Illinois (7-2, 4-2) for the title, the Illini would own the tiebreaker based on head-to-head results.

“I think that’s where we realize that teams are defined, is in November,” Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum said. “We had some slip-ups in September and October, obviously. But we still have an opportunity to make this thing right.”

