What time does Iowa football play? How to watch Hawkeyes vs. Wisconsin
Looking for its first three-game winning streak of the season, Iowa (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten Conference) hosts Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3) at 2:35 p.m. Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Fox Sports 1 will televise the contest.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Saturday's game.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football vs. Wisconsin
When: 2:35 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 12
Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
TV: FS1
Livestream:Fox Sports Live
Radio:Hawkeye Radio Network
What TV channel is the Iowa football game?
On DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On DISH, FS1 is channel 150.
Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?
Play-by-play: Dan Hellie
Color analyst: Petros Papadakis
What are the betting odds for Iowa football vs. Wisconsin?
This game is pretty much a pick 'em, with Wisconsin sitting at a small 1-point favorite as of Thursday morning. The Badgers are -117 on the moneyline, and the Hawkeyes are -103. All offs courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.