Podcast: Cooper DeJean, Iowa defense ignite important Big Ten victory over Wisconsin

With the defense and special teams at the forefront of another Iowa football victory, the Hawkeyes climbed back into the Big Ten West race with a solid 24-10 over Wisconsin. Cooper DeJean is transforming into one of the conference's best defensive backs, and the Hawkeyes offense at least isn't wasting the golden opportunities gifted to them. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith break it all down.

To read Chad's postgame thoughts, click here.

To read Kennington's latest Iowa football analysis, click here.

For a direct link to Saturday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream of Saturday's podcast, click here (Facebook) or here (YouTube).