What Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said in his press conference before facing Minnesota

Following last weekend's 24-10 victory over Wisconsin, the Iowa football team remains in the thick of the race for the Big Ten West title.

With much on the line again this weekend when the Hawkeyes travel to Minnesota, head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the media on Tuesday to provide updates ahead of the big game.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from his comments:

Ferentz not hitting the panic button on offensive line

Iowa's offensive line had a rough day against Wisconsin, allowing six sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Ferentz remains optimistic about the group's growth.

"Usually little things add up to big things and that was certainly the case," Ferentz said. "The other element of it was that we had a couple of sacks that were disappointing because we know that we have to get better in those areas, especially on third downs. I feel like we took two steps forward in the previous couple of weeks but lost a little ground on Saturday. But I feel like it wasn't all bad, we just have to keep pushing forward."

Ferentz added that he expects Jack Plumb to start at right tackle and Nick DeJong to start at right guard this weekend.

No guarantee that Cooper DeJean remains the team's punt returner

After putting on a show on defense and special teams last weekend, defensive back Cooper DeJean may have a smaller workload this Saturday.

Last week, DeJean stole the show with 10 tackles, an interception return for a touchdown, and four punt returns for 82 yards.

Ferentz remained noncommittal that DeJean would remain the team's primary returner. DeJean was the No. 1 option vs. Wisconsin because of an injury to Arland Bruce IV.

"He obviously does a great job back there," Ferentz said. "But the bad news is that we lose one of our best corners who is really good at blocking the gunner. So with DeJean back there, we are spread a little bit then, but we will wait and see before we make a decision."

Ferentz not reading much into commits going on visits to other schools

Five-star commit Kadyn Proctor of Southeast Polk took an official visit to Oregon last weekend. Ferentz can't comment about specific recruits until they sign with Iowa. But he made it clear Tuesday that he does not see additional visits as a threat, but rather as a young man taking the opportunity to weigh his options.

"Ultimately, prospects have all the rights and we have none," Ferentz said. "The bottom line is that the fate of our program does not hinge on one player's decision. We will try to recruit around whatever happens and go from there."