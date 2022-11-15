Podcast: How concerned should Iowa football be following Kadyn Proctor's visit to Oregon?

Amid Iowa football's three-game winning streak, concern has trickled throughout the Hawkeyes fan base once it was reported that five-star offensive lineman commit Kadyn Proctor visited Oregon this past weekend. The visit, which came just a few weeks before the early signing period, unsurprisingly resurfaced Kirk Ferentz's long-standing rule that committed prospects don't take visits to other schools.

The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith dive into Ferentz's latest comments on recruiting, along with the Big Ten West importance of Saturday's Iowa-Minnesota matchup and how the Hawkeyes' current offensive line can find some stability late in the year.

