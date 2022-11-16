Iowa men's basketball lands priority forward Ladji Dembele in 2023 class

Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery said during a recent news conference that he was looking to add another prospect to the program's 2023 recruiting class.

The Hawkeyes signed three prospects last week as planned. Then on Wednesday they added a fourth recruit to the class. Ladji Dembele, from Newark, New Jersey, announced his commitment via Twitter.

Dembele, listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and three-star by 247sports. He is regarded as one of the top players in New Jersey.

He chose Iowa over Rutgers, Seton Hall, Xavier and Wake Forest, among others.

He joins Waukee Northwest four-star wing Pryce Sandfort, Moline (Ill.) three-star forward Owen Freeman, and Moline three-star point guard Brock Harding.

Dembele adds another piece to Iowa's front court that needs depth with Kris Murray a possible NBA draft pick and the departures of seniors Connor McCaffery and Filip Rebraca.

Iowa's class is ranked 47th nationally according to 247sports.