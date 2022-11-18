What time does Iowa football play? How to watch Hawkeyes at Minnesota

Looking to stay in the Big Ten West Division race,Iowa(6-4, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) heads to Minnesota (7-3, 4-3) for Saturday's 3:05 p.m. showdown inside Huntington Bank Stadium. FOX will televise the contest.

Here's a look at how fans can follow along with Saturday's action.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football at Minnesota

When: 3:05 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: FOX

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio:Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?

Play-by-play: Tim Brando

Color analyst: Spencer Tillman

What are the betting odds for Iowa football at Minnesota?

The Hawkeyes are a small 2.5-point underdog Saturday. Iowa is +120 on the moneyline ($10 bet wins you $12), while Minnesota is -140 ($14 bet wins you $10). All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.