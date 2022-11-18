What time does Iowa football play? How to watch Hawkeyes at Minnesota
Looking to stay in the Big Ten West Division race,Iowa(6-4, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) heads to Minnesota (7-3, 4-3) for Saturday's 3:05 p.m. showdown inside Huntington Bank Stadium. FOX will televise the contest.
Here's a look at how fans can follow along with Saturday's action.
How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa football at Minnesota
When: 3:05 p.m. CT, Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: FOX
Livestream:Fox Sports Live
Radio:Hawkeye Radio Network
Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?
Play-by-play: Tim Brando
Color analyst: Spencer Tillman
What are the betting odds for Iowa football at Minnesota?
The Hawkeyes are a small 2.5-point underdog Saturday. Iowa is +120 on the moneyline ($10 bet wins you $12), while Minnesota is -140 ($14 bet wins you $10). All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Read more Iowa football coverage
- Leistikow's 5 thoughts ahead of Iowa-Minnesota showdown: Is the wrong team favored?
- Leistikow's DVR Monday: Red-zone improvement, but is it too late to fix Iowa's offensive line?
- Here's what Iowa's Phil Parker said about Minnesota's offense, plus other Hawkeye takeaways
- Can Iowa's offensive line bounce back vs. Minnesota? Logan Jones dissects areas of improvement
- Iowa postgame mailbag: How did Hawkeyes turn it around after midseason slump?
- Podcast: How concerned should Iowa football be following Kadyn Proctor's visit to Oregon?
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.