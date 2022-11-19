Iowa football vs. Minnesota live updates: Hawkeyes force two huge turnovers late in 10-10 game

Looking to stay in the Big Ten West race, Iowa heads north to Minnesota for an important showdown this afternoon. The Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) enter on a three-game winning streak and are looking to topple the Golden Gophers (7-3, 4-3) for an eighth straight season.

Hawk Central's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith are on the ground in Minneapolis, and will bring you plenty of Hawkeyes coverage from pregame to postgame. Also, keep it locked on the live blog here for plenty of updates, analysis and commentary from another Iowa football road trip.

2:06/4Q — Holy Jack Campbell.

With Minnesota driving, Jack Campbell makes a huge play and secures an interception on a ball Riley Moss tipped on a slant. A huge break for the Golden Gophers, though, as it was ruled Campbell stepped out just around midfield. Replays show Campbell, didn't step out, but the play was ruled out of bounds on the field, preventing an overturn.

Now a big play to Luke Lachey. Hawkeyes with first-and-goal.

4:11/4Q — Mohamed Ibrahim wastes no time after an Iowa punt.

Big run for 19 after having 14 carries on the last drive. Minnesota getting close to field goal range.

5:07/4Q — There's the Iowa defense making a huge play.

Despite getting run all over today, the Hawkeyes' defense comes up with a huge play to force a Mohamed Ibrahim fumble deep in Iowa territory. Halts a Golden Gophers drive that lasted nearly nine minutes. Jack Campbell forced it, Deontae Craig recovered it.

7:40/4Q — Mohamed Ibrahim is chewing up yardage and clock.

A new career-high 232 rushing yards for the Golden Gophers workhorse. He's carried Minnesota almost the entire length of the field. Second-and-6 from the Iowa 15.

11:08/4Q — Minnesota on the move.

Into Hawkeyes territory after a big QB scramble from Athan Kaliakmanis. Ten minutes left.

13:59/4Q — A painful miss for the Iowa offense followed by another Cooper DeJean special teams gem.

Spencer Petras and Nico Ragaini can't link up on a pass down the sidelines that came in a little hot, but was ultimately a catchable ball that bounced off Ragaini's hands. Would've been a gain of 20-plus. But DeJean makes another play on the coverage team to bury Minnesota again deep in its own territory. Next one to score might win this.

END 3Q — Iowa 10, Minnesota 10.

Buckle up.

1:03/3Q — Six straight Minnesota runs ends with a Golden Gophers punt.

Minnesota can't get into Iowa territory before having to punt. Cooper DeJean with a nice return to set the Hawkeyes up at their 37-yard line.

4:25/3Q — Cooper DeJean with another big special teams play.

The do-it-all weapon downs a Tory Taylor punt at the Minnesota 3-yard line. Hawkeyes seem to thrive when the opponent is backed up against its own goal line.

6:37/3Q — Iowa's ground game finally finding some room to run.

Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson both break off long runs. Hawkeyes finally over 45 yards rushing as a team when factoring in sacks. But speaking of sacks, Minnesota gets a big one to derail the Iowa drive.

8:20/3Q — New score in Minneapolis.

Iowa's defense holds and forces a 27-yard field goal, which the Golden Gophers hit. 10-10 midway through the third quarter.

9:55/3Q — Mohamed Ibrahim breaks loose again.

A 57-yard run puts him over the century mark and sets Minnesota up at the Iowa 15-yard line. Can the Hawkeyes lock in and force a field goal.

11:55/3Q — Iowa crosses into Minnesota territory, but that's it for the Hawkeyes' first second-half drive.

A nice third-down catch from Brody Brecht but not much more. Golden Gophers start at their own 15.

14:30/3Q — Doesn't sound like Sam LaPorta is returning today.

HALF — Iowa 10, Minnesota 7.

All in all, a winning-football half for the Hawkeyes. The running game remains stuck in neutral, but a big first quarter from Sam LaPorta before exiting with a leg injury buoyed Iowa big time. Defense continues to thrive.

0:38/2Q — Iowa escapes unscathed.

The Hawkeyes were on their heels before Minnesota stalls out in the red zone. Riley Moss nearly had a pick on the goal line, but it all works out for Iowa after the Golden Gophers go wide right on a 34-yard field goal. Still a 10-7 Hawkeyes advantage

3:44/2Q — Mohamed Ibrahim is heating up.

The heralded Golden Gophers running back is approaching 100 yards after a 35-yard scamper. He moves the chains again to get Minnesota in the red zone.

5:01/2Q — Add fullback Monte Pottebaum to the injury list.

The Hawkeyes fullback wasn't in on the last drive. Per Iowa sideline reporter Rob Brooks, he and Sam LaPorta are dealing with leg injuries.

6:30/2Q — There's the Iowa offense everyone knows and loves.

Bad snap from Logan Jones sails by Spencer Petras and knocks Iowa well out of field-goal range. After a Tory Taylor punt, Minnesota takes over on its own 11-yard line.

8:02/2Q — With Sam LaPorta banged up, other pass catchers getting involved.

Welcome back Arland Bruce IV, who makes a nice 7-yard grab. Then Brody Brecht moves the chains on a tough third-down catch in traffic. But now it's third-and-10. Hawkeyes on the edge of field goal range.

10:24/2Q — Iowa 10, Minnesota 7.

Mohamed Ibrahim busts in from five yards to cap a nine-play, 72-yard scoring drive for the Golden Gophers. Ibrahim has 23 rushing yards on eight carries.

13:40/2Q — Iowa briefly knocks out Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis.

Big hit from Seth Benson forced Kaliakmanis out for two plays. In comes Cole Kramer, who hands it off twice Kaliakmanis' first pass back in the game goes for 29 yards.

END 1Q — Iowa 10, Minnesota 0.

The Hawkeyes scored on their first two possessions for the first time...in a really long time.

0:42/1Q — Iowa 10, Minnesota 0.

Spencer Petras punches it in from a yard out to cap a 12-play, 66-yard drive. Sam LaPorta being in the medical tent, though, is concerning for Iowa.

2:06/1Q — There goes that man.

Sam LaPorta with a 24-yard grab on fourth-and-short to move deep into Minnesota territory. He's approaching 100 yards receiving already. Hawkeyes at the Minnesota 12-yard line when we return from timeout.

LaPorta, though, is now limping on the sideline and heading into the medical tent.

4:23/1Q — Sam LaPorta's big first quarter continues.

A nice snag on a slant near midfield converts a third-and-6 for the Hawkeyes. LaPorta now at three grabs for 71 yards.

7:05/1Q — Another Minnesota drive, another Minnesota punt.

Golden Gophers have just 28 yards and one first two through two possessions. Phil Parker's defense doing its thing early.

9:01/1Q — Iowa 3, Minnesota 0.

Hawkeyes can't convert the big catch into a touchdown, but Drew Stevens nails a 38-yard field goal to put Iowa on the board first.

3:14 p.m. — Sam LaPorta is here.

The Iowa tight end rips off a 58-yard catch and run. Iowa knocking on the red zone.

3:10 p.m. — Hawkeyes force an early punt.

One first down and that's it for the Minnesota offense. Spencer Petras and company on the field next,.

3:05 p.m. — Iowa wins the toss and defers.

Kickoff coming in Minneapolis.

3 p.m. — Your official "it's stupid cold" stats

2:40 p.m. — Michigan gives Iowa the help it needs.

It wasn't pretty for the Wolverines, but Jake Moody's game-winning field goal with nine seconds left gives No. 3 Michigan a 19-17 win over Illinois. With the Fighting Illini loss, Iowa now controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West.

2:10 p.m. — Drama early in the Big Ten

Before Iowa and Minnesota tee it up in about 45 minutes, there's been plenty of drama around the conference. Most notably for the Hawkeyes, Illinois holds a 17-16 lead over No. 3 Michigan with three minutes to go. Iowa needs a Fighting Illini loss and two wins to clinch the Big Ten West. A Wolverines loss would also shake up the playoff picture considerably.

Elsewhere, Wisconsin needed a final-minute TD for a 15-14 win at Nebraska. Indiana and Michigan State are duking it out in overtime, and Purdue held off a Northwestern comeback to keep division hopes alive.

