Podcast: Jack Campbell, Iowa defense save the day as Hawkeyes win 8th straight over Minnesota

Even when playing winning football, it's not always pretty for the Hawkeyes. Saturday's 13-10 victory at Minnesota certainly qualifies. Jack Campbell's late heroics that led to two Golden Gophers turnovers saved the day just in time, which allows Iowa to control its own destiny in the Big Ten West. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith break down an eventful afternoon in Minneapolis.

To read Chad's postgame thoughts, click here.

To read Kennington's postgame analysis, click here.

For a direct link to Saturday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream of Saturday's podcast, click here (Facebook) or here (YouTube).