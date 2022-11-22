Podcast: With a B1G division title at stake, how does Iowa football succeed with no Sam LaPorta?

The one bit of bad news from Saturday's Iowa football win at Minnesota was Sam LaPorta suffering a leg injury, which will keep him out of Friday's game against Nebraska. The veteran tight end is the Hawkeyes' most consistent offensive weapon, and not having him will leave a huge hole in Iowa's gameplan. Needing a win to clinch back-to-back Big Ten West division titles, how do the Hawkeyes overcome LaPorta's absence this week?

The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith dive into Iowa's contingency plans at tight end, plus a look at some new faces who talked at Tuesday's media availability and which seniors might come back for their free COVID year next season.

To read Chad's Tuesday column, click here.

To read Kennington's latest Iowa football analysis, click here.

For a direct link to Tuesday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream of Tuesday's podcast, click here.