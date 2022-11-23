IOWA FOOTBALL

What channel is Iowa football on? How to watch the Hawkeyes against Nebraska

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
Looking to clinch the most improbable Big Ten West division title with a win, Iowa (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten Conference) hosts Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) in an important Black Friday showdown. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. with Big Ten Network televising.

If you can't make it to Kinnick Stadium, here's how you can follow the action.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Nebraska

When: 3 p.m. CT, Friday, Nov. 25

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?

Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin

Color analyst: Jake Butt

Sideline: Rick Pizzo

What are the betting odds for Iowa football vs. Nebraska?

After winning four straight, the Hawkeyes are big 11-point favorites Friday against Nebraska. Iowa is -435 on the moneyline ($43.50 bet wins you $10), while Nebraska is +330 ($10 bet wins you $33). All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com.

