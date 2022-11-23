What channel is Iowa football on? How to watch the Hawkeyes against Nebraska

Looking to clinch the most improbable Big Ten West division title with a win, Iowa (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten Conference) hosts Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) in an important Black Friday showdown. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. with Big Ten Network televising.

If you can't make it to Kinnick Stadium, here's how you can follow the action.

How to watch and stream Iowa football vs. Nebraska

When: 3 p.m. CT, Friday, Nov. 25

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: Big Ten Network

Livestream:Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Who are the announcers for the Iowa football game?

Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin

Color analyst: Jake Butt

Sideline: Rick Pizzo

What are the betting odds for Iowa football vs. Nebraska?

After winning four straight, the Hawkeyes are big 11-point favorites Friday against Nebraska. Iowa is -435 on the moneyline ($43.50 bet wins you $10), while Nebraska is +330 ($10 bet wins you $33). All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Read more Iowa football coverage

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.