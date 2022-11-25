Iowa football vs. Nebraska live score updates: Huskers lead 17-0 after dominant first half

IOWA CITY — Iowa football takes on Nebraska in the regular season finale on Friday, and the Hawkeyes look to also solidify a spot in the Big Ten championship.

Iowa struggled early in year when the Hawkeyes offense scored no points in the season opener against South Dakota State and lost to Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk game.

But in its conference schedule, Iowa has put together a 5-3 record, which is good enough to tie Purdue for first in the Big Ten West division. That includes a four-game win streak and features a 24-3 victory against the Boilermakers.

The Big Ten West’s top two teams are in a very different situation than the top two teams in the Big Ten East. Michigan and Ohio State are both 8-0. The Hawkeyes have played both programs, losing 27-14 to Michigan and 54-10 against Ohio State.

Iowa now looks towards its game against Nebraska. The division title is at stake, but the Hawkeyes aren’t looking too far ahead at what a win could mean for the program.

Follow along here for live updates throughout the game.

HALFTIME: Nebraska 17, Iowa 0

The Cornhuskers took the ball to the 43-yard line but it was too little too late on the final drive of the first half. Nebraska will have the ball to start the second half.

4:17/Q2: Iowa punts away solid field position

Padilla took another sack, losing 13 yards after the Hawkeyes got to the 42-yard line. Tory Taylor sent a 45-yard punt to the 10-yard line, where Nebraska takes over.

10:43/Q2: Nebraska extends its scoring streak

The Cornhuskers scored no more than 14 points in any of their last four games. But against Iowa, Nebraska already has 17 in the first half. Casey Thompson and Trey Palmer combined for their second touchdown of the day, and Nebraska is up 17-0.

Hawkeyes take over from their own 33-yard line.

11:42/Q2: Ball back with Nebraska

Padilla was sacked for a loss of 18 yards on 3rd and 9. Eteva Mauga-Clements forced the fumble and Garrett Nelson recovered, returning it to the 39-yard line before he was taken down by Arland Bruce IV.

End of the first quarter: Nebraska 10, Iowa 0

The Cornhuskers jumped out to a two-possession lead in the first quarter. Iowa hasn't had many opportunities in scoring position, but the Hawkeyes will start the second quarter with the ball on Nebraska's 41-yard line.

3:20/Q1: Alex Padilla takes over for Spencer Petras

Petras seemed a bit shaken up after that sack, and sure enough, Padilla is in at quarterback now. This is the second time this season he's seen game action. Padilla appeared in the second half of the Ohio State game, so this is the first time he's come in before the third quarter.

3:24/Q1: Redemption for Timmy Bleekrode

Nebraska settles for a field goal after the fumble recovery. The Cornhuskers took the ball all the way within the five-yard line but couldn't get past Iowa's defense. Bleekrode hit the field goal attempt — after missing his first try — and Nebraska extends its lead to 10-0.

6:18/Q1: Spencer Petras sacked, Nebraska recovers the fumble

Nebraska is back in scoring position after a fumbled recovery placed the Cornhuskers at the 31-yard line. Petras was sacked for a loss of eight yards and Quinton Newsome forced the fumble. First play of the drive is an incomplete pass.

8:45/Q1: Cornhuskers score first

Nebraska scored on the first play of its second drive. Casey Thompson found Trey Blamer wide open for an 87-yard pass play. Extra point was good and the Cornhuskers take an early 7-0 lead over Iowa.

10:58/Q1: Nebraska misses out on opening score

The Cornhuskers were close to scoring on two plays, but couldn't convert either into points on the board. Timmy Bleekrode's 32-yard field goal attempt was no good. Iowa takes over from the 20-yard line.

13:08/Q1: Cooper DeJean goes down, walks off on his own

DeJean has been one of the most consistent players for the Hawkeyes this season, and him staying down after a hit isn't a good sign. The starting defensive back walked off the field on his own but went straight to the medical tent.

14:12/Q1: Iowa goes three and out on first drive

Nebraska won the toss and elected to receiver first in the second half. The Hawkeyes got the ball first but weren't about to do anything with it. Iowa didn't get past the 15-yard line and took less than a minute off the clock. The Cornhuskers take over from the 40-yard line.

Sam LaPorta and Monte Pottebaum expected out against Nebraska

Here is was coach Kirk Ferentz said about those players' injury status on Tuesday:

“"Don't expect Sam or Monte (to be available Friday). I just don't think that's realistic. So that's kind of where that's at. … It could’ve gone either way. You just never know what to think coming off the field that night. But they both got tested (Monday), and things look about as good as they can. So, we'll just take it a day at a time. The door is open, but not this week.”

Jack Campbell names Butkus Award finalist

Campbell has consistently been one of Iowa’s best players and he is among the best linebackers in Hawkeyes’ history…especially after this past week.

He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. The next day, Campbell was named as one of the finalists for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker. He joins Larry Station (second place in 1985) and Josey Jewell (2016) as the only finalists in Iowa’s history.

Other finalists include Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Georgia), Daiyan Henly (Washington State), Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati) and Drew Sanders (Arkansas).

Questions ahead of Friday’s Iowa-Nebraska matchup

This Black Friday game isn’t new to Hawkeyes players and fans alike, but there are some things to consider with Iowa’s regular-season finale.

For starters, Minnesota managed over 300 rushing yards against the Hawkeyes last weekend. Iowa’s defense – typically its top unit – had only allowed a combined 222 rushing yards in its previous four games.

On top of that, Nebraska has little to lose on Friday. The Cornhuskers sit near the bottom of the Big Ten with a 2-6 conference record and a 3-8 overall record. How does Iowa prepare for a team that lacks a predictable identity on offense?

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.