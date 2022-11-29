Podcast: Wrapping up Iowa football's loss to Nebraska and dissecting an important offseason ahead

With one final look at Iowa football's Black Friday loss to Nebraska, it's even more apparent how crucial this upcoming offseason is for the Hawkeyes. Will there be adjustments on the coaching staff? It's clear Iowa needs to make a move at quarterback — hello, Cade McNamara? — but how much will Iowa embrace the transfer portal? And will the Big Ten West's splashy coaching hires of Matt Rhule and Luke Fickell expedite urgency? The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith dive into an important few months ahead for Kirk Ferentz.

