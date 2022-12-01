Podcast: Dissecting Keagan Johnson's transfer and how Iowa football will handle the portal

After a dismal year offensively, Iowa football had to know it was going to lose some players to the transfer portal. After quarterback Alex Padilla announced his departure earlier this week, wide receiver Keagan Johnson announced the same Thursday afternoon. Who might be next to leave? And what can the Hawkeyes do themselves in the portal?

The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith talk transfer portal, as well as the latest on Kadyn Proctor's recruitment and if quarterback Joey Labas will be ready to start the bowl game if needed.

