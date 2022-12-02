Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announces transfer to Iowa football

Quarterback has been one of the most scrutinized positions in Iowa football over the last few seasons. As the Hawkeyes enter into its bowl game later this month and subsequently the off-season, questions around the position still lingered. The biggest of all, would Iowa seek an option via the NCAA transfer portal. On Thursday night, one of the biggest transfer portal entries thus far announced his decision to join Iowa's program.

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa via his Twitter account. The news was first reported by David Eickholt of 247sports and Pete Thamel of ESPN. During his career at Michigan, McNamara passed for over 3,000 yards and held a 3:1 touchdown to interception ratio. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

McNamara is most notable for leading Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff as the staring quarterback. During 2021 he passed for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64% of his passes. However, he lost a starting quarterback battle with current Michigan starter JJ McCarthy early in the 2022 season and served as Michigan's backup; his season later ended to a knee injury.

His commitment to Iowa is the first of likely several additions via the NCAA transfer portal. Currently, Iowa's had three players announce intent to transfer: quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Keagan Johnson and offensive lineman Josh Volk. Within Iowa's quarterback room, it's undetermined if incumbent starter Spencer Petras will return for the 2023 season, the Hawkeyes also have redshirt freshman Joe Labas and true freshman Carson May.

For now, McNamara's commitment signifies clarity into Iowa's plans for a starting quarterback in 2023, and likely the beginning of what could be several changes to the offensive side of the ball.