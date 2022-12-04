Bowl selection updates: Iowa football's destination, College Football Playoff revealed Sunday

Welcome to another bowl selection Sunday, where everyone in college football will find out their postseason destinations.

Things get started at 11 a.m. with the reveal of the College Football Playoff teams. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are expected to be named as playoff teams, with Alabama delusionally thinking it has a chance. The other New Year's Six bowls will be announced shortly after the playoff.

Then, the day-long puzzle begins.

After losing its regular-season finale to Nebraska, Iowa (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten Conference) is in the mix for a familiar group of bowls. The Music City Bowl in Nashville has been the most popular prognostication, with the Hawkeyes projected to face recent bowl foes Kentucky or Mississippi State. But several other options are in play.

Keep it right here for updates and analysis throughout the day.

3 p.m. — All the bowl matchups in one place

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson (Dec. 30 in Miami)

Tennessee vs. Clemson (Dec. 30 in Miami) Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State (Dec. 31 in New Orleans)

Alabama vs. Kansas State (Dec. 31 in New Orleans) Cotton: Bowl: USC vs. Tulane (Jan. 2 in Dallas)

USC vs. Tulane (Jan. 2 in Dallas) Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah (Jan. 2 in Pasadena)

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas

Arkansas vs. Kansas Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor

Air Force vs. Baylor Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma

Florida State vs. Oklahoma Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. Oregon

North Carolina vs. Oregon ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. Mississippi State

Illinois vs. Mississippi State Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Syracuse vs. Minnesota Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Maryland

North Carolina State vs. Maryland Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF

Duke vs. UCF Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue

LSU vs. Purdue Detroit Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State

Florida vs. Oregon State Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA

Alamo Bowl: Washington vs. Texas

Washington vs. Texas First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis

Utah State vs. Memphis Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty

Toledo vs. Liberty Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming

Ohio vs. Wyoming Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall

UConn vs. Marshall Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky

South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State

Fresno State vs. Washington State Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana

Houston vs. Louisiana Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas

Boise State vs. North Texas Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA

Troy vs. UTSA New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU

BYU vs. SMU LendingTree Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Rice

Southern Mississippi vs. Rice Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. MTSU

San Diego State vs. MTSU Bahamas Bowl: UAB vs. Miami (Ohio)

2:47 p.m. — Official. Iowa vs. Kentucky in the Music City Bowl.

Wildcats vs. Hawkeyes for the second straight year, this time from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. on ABC.

1:35 p.m. — As expected, here are the New Year's Six games.

1:29 p.m. — Bowl revealer extraordinaire Brett McMurphy already releasing some matchups.

These, all per McMurphy's sources...

1:15 p.m. — New Year's Six bowls and the remaining playoff rankings coming up.

1:30 p.m. is the scheduled release time.

12:44 p.m. — Nick Saban on Alabama missing the CFP.

12:17 p.m. — Early outlook on the other four New Year's Six games.

Here is what most projections say.

Orange: Tennessee vs. Clemson

Tennessee vs. Clemson Sugar: Alabama vs. Kansas State

Alabama vs. Kansas State Cotton: USC vs. Tulane

USC vs. Tulane Rose: Penn State vs. Utah

11:52 a.m. — Early betting lines on the College Football Playoff games.

11:45 a.m. — Kirby Smart knows Ohio State will be a tough task.

11:35 a.m. — College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan says avoiding a Michigan-Ohio State rematch was not discussed.

11:30 a.m. — College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan on the four selections.

11:24 a.m. — No drama here.

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State

Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Alabama is 5th. Tennessee is 6th.

11:05 a.m. — Playoff reveal coming.

The expectation is...

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State

