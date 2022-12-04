Bowl selection updates: Iowa football's destination, College Football Playoff revealed Sunday
Welcome to another bowl selection Sunday, where everyone in college football will find out their postseason destinations.
Things get started at 11 a.m. with the reveal of the College Football Playoff teams. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are expected to be named as playoff teams, with Alabama delusionally thinking it has a chance. The other New Year's Six bowls will be announced shortly after the playoff.
Then, the day-long puzzle begins.
After losing its regular-season finale to Nebraska, Iowa (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten Conference) is in the mix for a familiar group of bowls. The Music City Bowl in Nashville has been the most popular prognostication, with the Hawkeyes projected to face recent bowl foes Kentucky or Mississippi State. But several other options are in play.
Keep it right here for updates and analysis throughout the day.
3 p.m. — All the bowl matchups in one place
- Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky
- Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson (Dec. 30 in Miami)
- Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State (Dec. 31 in New Orleans)
- Cotton: Bowl: USC vs. Tulane (Jan. 2 in Dallas)
- Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah (Jan. 2 in Pasadena)
- Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
- Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
- Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor
- Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma
- Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. Oregon
- ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. Mississippi State
- Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
- Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota
- Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Maryland
- Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF
- Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest
- Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue
- Detroit Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green
- Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State
- Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA
- Alamo Bowl: Washington vs. Texas
- First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis
- Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty
- Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming
- Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
- Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
- Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
- New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
- Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State
- Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana
- Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas
- Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA
- New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU
- LendingTree Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Rice
- Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. MTSU
- Bahamas Bowl: UAB vs. Miami (Ohio)
2:47 p.m. — Official. Iowa vs. Kentucky in the Music City Bowl.
Wildcats vs. Hawkeyes for the second straight year, this time from Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. on ABC.
2:15 p.m. — Action and Brett McMurphy reporting some more matchups
- Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State
- Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
- Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. Baylor
- Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma
- Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. Oregon
- ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. Mississippi State
- Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
- Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota
- Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina State vs. Maryland
- Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF
- Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest
1:46 p.m. — Some more matchups, via Brett McMurphy sources...
- Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue
- Detroit Bowl: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green
- Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State
- Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA
1:35 p.m. — As expected, here are the New Year's Six games.
- Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson (Dec. 30 in Miami)
- Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State (Dec. 31 in New Orleans)
- Cotton: Bowl: USC vs. Tulane (Jan. 2 in Dallas)
- Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah (Jan. 2 in Pasadena)
1:29 p.m. — Bowl revealer extraordinaire Brett McMurphy already releasing some matchups.
These, all per McMurphy's sources...
- Alamo Bowl: Washington vs. Texas
- First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis
- Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty
- Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming
- Myrtle Beach Bowl: UConn vs. Marshall
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan
- Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina
- Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo
- New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
- Los Angeles Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington State
- Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana
- Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas
- Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA
- New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU
- LendingTree Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Rice
- Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. MTSU
- Bahamas Bowl: UAB vs. Miami (Ohio)
1:15 p.m. — New Year's Six bowls and the remaining playoff rankings coming up.
1:30 p.m. is the scheduled release time.
12:44 p.m. — Nick Saban on Alabama missing the CFP.
12:17 p.m. — Early outlook on the other four New Year's Six games.
Here is what most projections say.
- Orange: Tennessee vs. Clemson
- Sugar: Alabama vs. Kansas State
- Cotton: USC vs. Tulane
- Rose: Penn State vs. Utah
11:52 a.m. — Early betting lines on the College Football Playoff games.
11:45 a.m. — Kirby Smart knows Ohio State will be a tough task.
11:35 a.m. — College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan says avoiding a Michigan-Ohio State rematch was not discussed.
11:30 a.m. — College Football Playoff chairman Boo Corrigan on the four selections.
11:24 a.m. — No drama here.
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
Georgia vs. Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Alabama is 5th. Tennessee is 6th.
11:05 a.m. — Playoff reveal coming.
The expectation is...
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.