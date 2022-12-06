Iowa's Nile Kinnick won a Heisman Trophy on this day in 1939

Hawk Central

On Dec. 6, 1939, University of Iowa running back Nile Kinnick became the only Iowa college athlete to win the Heisman Trophy, perhaps the most prestigious individual award in all of sports.

Nile Kinnick grew up in Dallas County and served in the United States Navy after his college career at Iowa. He died in a June 1943 crash during a training flight. The school renamed the football stadium in Kinnick's honor in 1972.

