Led by Jack Campbell, Iowa football lands 9 players on the Associated Press All-Big Ten team

The postseason honors keep rolling in for Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell. On Tuesday, he was awarded the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, recognizing an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership; that adds to a list that already included Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Wednesday presented two more honors: Associated Press Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-Big Ten. He is also a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker and that will be announced on Thursday night. Campbell, a likely top round NFL Draft pick will play in Iowa's Music City Bowl game against Kentucky which will cap off an all-time great Hawkeye career.

Related:Iowa football heading to Music City Bowl, where Hawkeyes' 2020 game was canceled by COVID

Campbell wasn't the only first team selection, tight end Sam LaPorta who took home Big Ten Tight End of the Year was also selected. In total nine Hawkeyes were selected by the Associated Press, other honorees (all second team) include Kicker Drew Stevens, defensive end Lukas Van Ness, linebacker Seth Benson, cornerback Riley Moss, cornerback Cooper DeJean, safety Kaevon Merriweather and punter Tory Taylor.

Associated Press All-Big Ten first team (offense)

*The "u" distinction marks for unanimous selections

u-WR — Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State, sophomore, 6-4, 205, Philadelphia.

WR — Charlie Jones, Purdue, senior, 6-0, 185, Deerfield, Illinois.

u-OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, junior, 6-4, 315, Park Ridge, Illinois.

OT — Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State, junior, 6-6, 310, Cincinnati.

OG — Zak Zinter, Michigan, junior, 6-6, 315, North Andover, Massachusetts.

OG — Trevor Keegan, Michigan, senior, 6-6, 305, Crystal Lake, Illinois.

C— John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota, senior, 6-4, 320, Flossmoor, Illinois.

TE — Sam LaPorta, Iowa, senior, 6-4, 249, Highland, Illinois.

u-QB — C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, junior, 6-3, 218, Rancho Cucamonga, California.

RB — Blake Corum, Michigan, junior, 5-8, 210, Marshall, Virginia.

RB — Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, senior, 5-10, 210, Baltimore.

PK — Jake Moody, Michigan, senior, 6-1, 210, Northville, Michigan.

All-purpose — Jaylin Lucas, Indiana, freshman, 5-9, 170, Houma, Louisiana.

Associated Press All-Big Ten first team (defense)

*The "u" distinction marks for unanimous selections

DE — Mike Morris, Michigan, senior, 6-6, 292, Belle Glade, Florida.

DE — J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-4, 270, Edgewood, Washington.

DT — Mazi Smith, Michigan, senior, 6-3, 337, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

DT — Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois, sophomore, 6-2, 295, St. Petersburg, Florida.

u-LB — Jack Campbell, Iowa, senior, 6-5, 246, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

u-LB — Nick Herbig, Wisconsin, junior, 6-2, 228, Kauai, Hawaii.

LB — Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State, junior, 6-2, 239, Cleveland.

CB — Joey Porter Jr., Penn State, junior, 6-2, 194, Bakersfield, California.

CB — Devon Witherspoon, Illinois, junior, 6-0, 180, Pensacola, Florida.

S — Sydney Brown, Illinois, senior, 6-0, 205, London, Ontario.

S — John Torchio, Wisconsin, senior, 6-1, 211, Lafayette, California.

P — Bryce Barringer, Michigan State, senior, 6-3, 215, Waterford, Michigan.