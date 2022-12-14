Former Michigan tight end Erick All announces transfer to Iowa football

Iowa football made a splash early in the college football offseason by adding former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara via the transfer portal. It was the first of what's expected to be several additions by the Hawkeyes, primarily on offense to fix a unit that was finished near the bottom nationally in 2022.

On Wednesday, Iowa added its second transfer portal addition and it's one of McNamara's most trusted targets. Former Michigan tight end Erick All announced on Twitter that he will transfer to Iowa as well.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound pass catcher entered the 2022 season as a potential NFL draft prospect, he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2021, catching 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns. However, a lingering back issue led to season-ending surgery in October that limited his 2022 season to just a handful of receptions in three games played.

All entered the portal as a graduate transfer and received strong interest from schools like Notre Dame, Washington and others. He officially visited Iowa last weekend alongside McNamara and other priority transfer targets.

McNamara was a central piece in All's recruitment. The two former Wolverine team captains are close friends and roommates. McNamara's commitment to Iowa made the Hawkeyes an immediate favorite to land All. Now they're reunited and will have instant chemistry on the field. All's 38 receptions in 2021, the same year McNamara was the full-time starter, ranked second on the team.

What does Erick All's commitment mean for Iowa football?

The Hawkeyes are losing the 2022 Big Ten Tight End of the Year, senior Sam LaPorta to graduation. In All, the Hawkeyes are bringing in a talent, health pending, that could've challenged LaPorta for that award with a healthy 2022 season.

All's commitment bolsters a tight end room that Iowa already felt strongly about entering next season. Sophomore Luke Lachey has emerged as a legitimate starting tight end. He led the team in touchdown receptions this season (three). In Iowa's last two games of the regular season, starting in place of an injured LaPorta, he recorded 12 catches for 166 yards and one touchdown. There's also true freshman Addison Ostrenga, an impressive prospect who earned a special teams role and served as the No. 2 tight end in the final two games.

The idea of an All-Lachey duo should excite Hawkeye fans. Tight end is the premier pass-catching position in Iowa's system, and having two, high-level tight ends at McNamara's disposal is a positive step forward in opening up the offense. And if Ostrenga continues to develop as the coaching staff expects, the present and future of Iowa's tight end room seem promising.

Big picture, All is the second skill position commitment, after McNamara, during Iowa's busy transfer portal window. With tight end solidified, Iowa's top priority is re-stocking a wide receiver room that lost two players via transfer during this cycle and six scholarship receivers since the 2021 season. Hillsdale College (Div. II) wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, a fast-rising player in the transfer portal, was a part of last weekend's priority visits and Iowa is expected to host Charleston Southern receiver Seth Anderson, the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, this weekend.