PODCAST: Erick All commits to Iowa football, an important December for Iowa basketball?

This week's Hawk Central radio hour has a bit of a different feel: regular host Chad Leistikow is away this week, and co-host Kennington Smith tabs David Eickholt of 247sports and Hawkeye Insider to fill in.

On Wednesday, Iowa football got the commitment of former Michigan tight end Erick All after about 10 days of transfer portal inactivity. How does that impact Iowa's 2023 offense? And what's next for the Hawkeyes on the transfer portal recruiting trail?

On the basketball side, the Iowa women's team is rolling with three straight wins while the men's team has had an up-and-down week highlighted by injuries to a few starters. What's there to like and not like with both teams through 10 games? What areas of improvement should be highlighted through December?

Finally, Kennington and David preview Iowa football's upcoming player availability and offer analysis on the program's 2023 class ahead of early national signing day on Dec. 21.