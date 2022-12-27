Podcast: Checking in on all things Iowa football as the Music City Bowl approaches

Des Moines Register

Back from the holidays after a frenzied offseason stretch for Iowa football, The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith check in on all things Hawkeyes. The Music City Bowl and Joe Labas' first-career start are just days away. Several Hawkeyes are mulling future decisions. NIL drama is swirling in Iowa City. Tune in for analysis on every angle of Iowa football.

