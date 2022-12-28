Podcast: How much does Iowa football weave in RPO, other wrinkles in Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky?

Des Moines Register

The media doesn't get to see any Iowa football practices during the regular season, which makes this week's bowl-prep viewing sessions all the more intriguing. Atop the list of takeaways is the Hawkeyes' offense. This much-maligned unit gets a new Music City Bowl look with Joe Labas under center. In theory, Labas' mobility could allow for more RPO action and other wrinkles. But will his inexperience and Iowa's overall offensive struggles prove too much to overcome vs. Kentucky?

The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith dissect that and other topics, including Iowa men's basketball's return to the court after its stunning loss to Eastern Illinois and more.

To read Kennington's latest practice observations, click here.

For a direct link to Wednesday's podcast, click here.

To watch the livestream of Wednesday's podcast, click here (Facebook) or here (YouTube).