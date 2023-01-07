Iowa football flips transfer portal offensive lineman Daijon Parker from Virginia

Iowa football has been active in the transfer portal in the early weeks of its off-season, and the Hawkeyes added another crucial commitment on Saturday.

Offensive tackle Daijon Parker, previously committed to Virginia, flipped to the Hawkeyes after an official visit this weekend. Parker entered the transfer portal from Saginaw Valley State, where he appeared in 21 games. He is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility.

Parker was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal with more than 25 offers, including Virginia, Washington State and Tulane among others. At 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, Parker's size and experience is a perfect fit on Iowa's young offensive line that struggled throughout the 2022 season.

Parker will likely slide in at right tackle, a particular weak spot this season, and solidify that position opposite Mason Richman, an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection at left tackle.

Parker is the fifth portal commitment to Iowa, joining quarterbacks Cade McNamara and Deacon Hill, tight end Erick All and wide receiver Seth Anderson.

Iowa is still targeting offensive players to improve a unit that was among the country's worst statistically. Other known targets include Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse and Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.