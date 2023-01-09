Former Iowa football tackle Robert Gallery named to 2023 class of College Football Hall of Fame

Special to the Regsiter

Former Iowa football offensive lineman Robert Gallery, a native of Masonville, Iowa, has been named to the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame by the National Football Foundation on Monday. He's the 11th former Iowa player to be named to the Hall of Fame.

He's one of 18 players announced in this year's Hall of Fame Class which includes names like Tim Tebow, Reggie Bush, Dwight Freeney and Luke Kuechly, among others.

"We are extremely proud to announce the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class," said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."

Gallery, who was the second overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, played for the Hawkeyes from 2000-2003, earned consensus All-American honors and won the Outland Trophy, which goes to the best offensive lineman in the nation each year, as a senior.

The Hawkeyes posted a 28-10 record during his final three seasons and he helped the team earn a share of the Big Ten title in 2002 after going undefeated (8-0) in league play and setting a program record with 11 wins on the season.

After being selected second overall in the 2004 draft, Gallery went on to play in the NFL for eight seasons for the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. He started 103 of his 104 games played and was awarded the Ed Block Courage Award, which honors one player from each NFL team, voted by their teammates, for their courage and inspiration.

He is also a member of Iowa's Letterwinners' Club Hall of Fame and the America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor inside Kinnick Stadium.

The University of Iowa sports information department and the National Football Foundation contributed to this story