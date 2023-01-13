Iowa football's season tickets will be cheaper for the 2023 season

Prior to the 2022 season, Iowa football reached an important milestone when it sold out its full home game schedule for the first time since 2011.

There'll be interest in the team in 2023, with several transfer portal additions and presumably the last season of Big Ten football with divisions. And on Friday, Iowa athletics announced that it plans to reduce the cost of season tickets next season.

Per a release from Iowa athletics, depending on seat location, prices for general public season tickets for the entire seven-game home schedule will range from $335 to $425. Last season was slightly more expensive, with the season ticket cost being between $345-$450 for the season, based on location.

"We appreciate the investment our fans make each and every game day to support our student-athletes as they compete,” athletic director Gary Barta said in the release. “While it seems like the cost of everything else is increasing, we wanted to not only hold our prices steady but reduce them slightly to recognize the support of the greatest fans in America.”

The 2022 home slate saw several marquee matchups including the annual Cy-Hawk game with Iowa State, eventual Big Ten champion Michigan and rivalry games with Nebraska and Wisconsin. The 2023 home schedule kicks off on Sept. 2 in the season opener against Utah State. The remaining allotment of home games includes Western Michigan (Sept. 16), Michigan State (Sept. 30), Purdue (Oct. 7, Homecoming), Minnesota (Oct. 21.) Rutgers (Nov. 11) and Illinois (Nov. 18, Senior Day).

Iowa football's season ended on a positive note with a 21-0 win over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31, finishing the year with a 5-1 record in its last six games. The 2023 season is several months away, but there's optimism nationally surrounding the Hawkeyes and they're ranked in several "Way-too-early Top 25" polls including USA Today (No. 13), The Athletic (No. 18) and ESPN (No. 25).