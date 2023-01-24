5 noteworthy moments from George Kittle's Iowa football career

While quarterback Brock Purdy and his unlikely heroics have dominated the headlines surrounding the San Francisco 49ers during this playoff run, the steadiness of tight end George Kittle can’t go overlooked.

A fifth-round pick out of Iowa in 2017, Kittle had minimal buzz when he joined the 49ers too. But he’s morphed that uncertainty into NFL stardom as one of the league’s most dominant tight ends.

A big reason why Kittle’s rise has seemed so emphatic is, well, his college career hardly featured many of the same highlights you see on Sundays. While Kittle has significantly contributed to Iowa’s respected tight end reputation, his draft stock hardly resembled recent picks like T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant.

There are, however, a few Kittle Iowa moments that pop — most notably from the 2015 season that saw the Hawkeyes reach the Big Ten title game and the Rose Bowl.

As Kittle and the 49ers prepare for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, here are five noteworthy moments from his Iowa career (listed in chronological order).

Nov. 21, 2015: George Kittle sparks Iowa’s division-clinching win over Purdue

Despite having just 20 receptions on the season, Kittle led the 2015 squad with six touchdown catches and one Sports Illustrated cover appearance. His 35-yard scoring grab in the third quarter led to the cover photo and handed Iowa a 27-13 lead in its eventual 40-20 victory over Purdue. Interestingly enough, Kittle's cousin Henry Krieger-Coble hauled in Iowa’s next score midway through the fourth to seal the win.

Nov. 27, 2015: With Iowa under national heat, George Kittle ignites Hawkeyes’ close win at Nebraska.

With Iowa sitting at 11-0 holding onto College Football Playoff hopes, the Hawkeyes entered the 2015 regular-season finale at Nebraska dealing with much outside criticism regarding their light schedule. Most notably, Colin Cowherd had labeled Iowa the “fake ID of college football.” Kittle and the Hawkeyes paid no mind. The Iowa tight end grabbed a 10-yard TD catch early in the second quarter, leading to this iconic Iowa photo and a 28-20 Hawkeyes win.

Sept. 17, 2016: George Kittle's best game comes on a day Iowa would like to erase.

Somewhat ironically, Kittle’s best statistical game in college came on a day all Hawkeyes fans want to forget.

Kittle’s only 100-yard game came in Iowa’s 23-21 loss to North Dakota State. He hauled in five catches for 110 yards, including a 51-yard grab and a 37-yard catch from backup Nate Stanley.

Sept. 24, 2016: Another forgettable Iowa game where George Kittle shines.

Routinely referred to as one of the most boring Iowa football games of late, Kittle still found a moment to thrive in the Hawkeyes’ 14-7 win at Rutgers. Kittle finished with 56 yards on just two catches, including a 36-yard TD grab late in the second quarter. Those were Iowa’s only points until the final nine minutes of the game.

Nov. 25, 2016: George Kittle returns from injury with two scores, setting up plenty of Nebraska roasting in the future.

Simply put, Kittle doesn’t like Nebraska. That’s the case for most Iowa fans, but especially Kittle. So when he suffered a 2016 injury at Purdue that put the rest of his season in jeopardy, Kittle made it his mission to return against Nebraska and make a difference.

He did, hauling in two touchdowns as a goal-line weapon en route to Iowa’s 40-10 win over the Cornhuskers. That was Kittle’s final game against Nebraska, but not his final time discussing Nebraska — as shown here in this 2019 clip with Scott Van Pelt.

