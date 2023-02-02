Iowa football counting on transfers to help fix a broken offense

IOWA CITY — If Iowa football is going to rediscover an offensive pulse in 2023 and validate the decision to keep Brian Ferentz as coordinator, hitting on a majority or all of the program’s transfer-portal additions is essentially non-negotiable.

The Hawkeyes have added nine players from the portal so far: quarterbacks Cade McNamara (Michigan) and Deacon Hill (Wisconsin), offensive linemen Daijon Parker (Saginaw Valley State) and Rusty Feth (Miami Ohio), tight ends Erick All (Michigan) and Hayden Large (Dordt), wide receivers Seth Anderson (Charleston Southern) and Austin Kutscher (Ohio State) and defensive lineman Jackson Filer (Iowa Western).

Everyone but McNamara and All were officially announced Wednesday as part of the second signing period. Only Filer, Kutscher and Large are non-scholarship guys.

It’s no coincidence Iowa was as active as it’s ever been in the portal this offseason, while acquiring assets at the positions most responsible for the Hawkeyes’ 2022 offensive woes.

No one has completely mastered the portal element, which tends to move faster and can get more chaotic than recruiting high school kids. Iowa has made it clear it isn’t going to sacrifice culture and team fit for a hot portal addition. But bringing in experienced, veteran players could accelerate Iowa’s climb back to offensive competence.

“We've still got to dig on guys. We've got to ask the right questions. We've got to talk to as many people as possible,” Iowa recruiting director Tyler Barnes said at Wednesday’s press conference. “But there's definitely a sense of urgency that you have to move. Because if you don't, in the portal, you've got one or two days to get the attention of a kid. If you don't, they're on to whatever next school or the other 15 schools that offer them.

“I think you guys have seen, if you have the tiniest bit of production at the college level and you enter the transfer portal, you're over-recruited realistically. You're going to get offers from schools that you probably could have never dreamed of coming out of high school. There is a sense of urgency. My biggest thing is we're going to have to act fast to get the relationship started, but we still have to dig and make sure we're doing the right things before we decide we're going to sign this kid or take this kid. There's a balancing act to it for sure.”

McNamara is the obvious headliner — and for good reason. The Michigan transfer quarterback boasts the most prolific resume and is probably the least risky of Iowa’s portal adds. Plus, McNamara’s probable impact and expectations are pretty straightforward. Little else matters offensively if the Hawkeyes have a liability under center.

Up front, Iowa hopes internal growth from the likes of Connor Colby, Mason Richman, Logan Jones and others dominates the offensive line improvement. But there’s no question Feth and Parker becoming, at worst, valuable rotational pieces would elevate an entire unit that became an uncharacteristic revolving door last season.

Losing five-star prospect Kadyn Proctor also increased the need for additional O-line assistance.

"Obviously losing Kadyn kind of shifted our focus a little bit on what we were going to do in the portal at that position. So it provided a little sense of urgency," Barnes said. “Again, Daijon was a guy we had been talking to prior to that December signing period that we felt pretty strongly about. And then we still had an open eye. There's always going to be a portion in the year where we may need X, Y and Z positionally. If a guy pops up and we think he can help our team and provide depth or push guys, we've got to talk about it and make sure.

“That's where Rusty came along. This is a guy that (offensive line) coach (George) Barnett had a ton of familiarity with. Recruited the kid, coached him, knows the high school program extremely well. So when Rusty became available, it really was kind of a no-brainer for us. If we can add to the team, we're going to add to the team. And Rusty is a great kid. He's going to fit right in.”

At wide receiver, it’s fair to question whether the additions offset the subtractions. The Big 12 scooped up Arland Bruce IV (Oklahoma State) and Keagan Johnson (Kansas State) once they hit the portal in December. Iowa countered with reeling Nico Ragaini back in for his COVID year of eligibility and snagging Anderson, who piled up more than 600 receiving yards on a bad Charleston Southern team.

A solid season from Anderson would bring plenty of relief to a wide receiver unit that’s been decimated by injuries and lack of production in recent seasons. The 6-foot, 178-pound receiver may not become the dynamic, reliable threat Iowa fans are yearning for, but the Hawkeyes can’t afford to have Anderson fall down an already-light depth chart.

“When you meet the family and you talk to the kid, he's a great kid,” Barnes said. “Big smile, big personality, and the type of guy we like to go after. He's a guy that he thought he could play at a higher level. He has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. He has something to prove. The production, again, this past year was something that we liked. Getting him out here — he's been here now two weeks — seems like everything is good so far.”

Turning Kutscher’s Big Ten intrigue into something useful would be a nice bonus. Overall, Iowa could use another wide receiver pick-up when the second transfer portal window opens in May.

All’s addition should ease some of the pass-catching concern, as he looks to form Iowa’s next noteworthy tight end duo with the emerging Luke Lachey. Large going from NAIA standout to Division I contributor, especially at tight end, doesn’t sound far-fetched for Iowa. Filer productively factoring into Phil Parker’s defense after a JUCO all-American season feels like a safe bet.

No one has the portal mastered as the college football landscape evolves faster than ever. Iowa had no choice but to attack it with how soon it needs to improve the offense. How this group unfolds will likely have some impact on how the Hawkeyes handle future portal business.

“Part of my responsibility is to make judgments on things, and I've never claimed to make 100 percent correct judgments and what have you,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "But I think we've done enough things well to at least keep going forward.”

