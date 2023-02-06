What college football media are saying about Brian Ferentz's contract amendments

The University of Iowa announced Monday that the Hawkeye football team must average 25 points per game and reach seven wins in 2023 in order for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to keep his job. The school also is cutting his pay by $50,000 (to $850,000).

The response on social media was about what you'd expect.

Locally and nationally, there were plenty of eye rolls at the need for contract amendments and how unambitious they are. As many soon pointed out, 85 of 131 FBS college football teams averaged 25 points per game last season. Here are some of the top social media reactions from Monday's announcement:

More:Iowa OC Brian Ferentz will have pay reduced, 'designated performance objectives' added to contract in 2023

Read the Brian Ferentz contract amendments

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.