Iowa OC Brian Ferentz will have pay reduced, 'designated performance objectives' added to contract in 2023

IOWA CITY − Less than a week after Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed son Brian will remain the team's offensive coordinator, Iowa has announced multiple amendments to Brian Ferentz's contact Monday.

Most notably, “designated performance objectives” have been established for the 2023 season, including averaging 25 points per game while reaching a minimum of seven wins (including regular season and bowl game).

If those objectives are met, the contract “will return to the prior two-year rolling agreement. If they aren’t, “the agreement will terminate on June 30, 2024.” Calculating the points-per-game mark will factor in defensive and special teams scores.

Brian Ferentz’s annual pay has also been reduced from $900,000 to $850,000. If the team meets the designated performance objectives, the offensive coordinator “will be entitled to a one-time lump sum bonus of $112,500, payable no later than Feb. 1, 2024.” Additionally, Brian Ferentz’s base salary will be $925,000 beginning Feb. 1, 2024 if the benchmarks are met.

"The bottom line is the offense is about moving the ball consistently and scoring enough points to win," Kirk Ferentz said last week. "The numbers bear out that it wasn't good enough. And the other part about that is we're well aware of that and we own it. Nobody is running from that by any stretch of the imagination. The whole idea right now is to move forward and fix it. That's where our thoughts are."

The contract adjustments come after Iowa produced one of the worst statistical offenses in college football last season and in Big Ten history.

Iowa averaged just 251.6 yards per game, which ranked 130th nationally and was the Big Ten’s lowest mark since Ferentz took over the program in 1999. The Hawkeyes’ 17.7 points per game ranked 123rd in the country. More than 80 FBS programs averaged at least 25 points per game in 2022.

The Hawkeyes managed an 8-5 record, but largely on the shoulders of an incredible defense that was the nation’s best with 3.99 yards allowed per play. Iowa also saw exceptional contributions from its special teams units.

Since Brian Ferentz took over as offensive coordinator, Iowa averaged 28.2 points per game in 2017, 31.2 in 2018, 25.8 in 2019, 31.2 in 2020 and 23.4 in 2021 before bottoming out last season.

“But I think we've got the right guys, Kirk Ferentz said last week. "I guess that's what I'm saying, whether it's players or coaches. Eager to get to work.”

Read the full Iowa football contract amendments for Brian Ferentz

